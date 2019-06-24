Arla Lactofree Skimmed Lactose Free Milk 1L

Good tasting milk. Recommended.
After trying to sort worsening IBS, research suggested lactose intolerance - suffered unknowingly by so many. Started researching lactose free foods and found this Arla milk. Very pleased with this product. It tastes good - like normal milk. Great for tea/coffee/ cereals etc. Only been using for several days so maybe too early to judge but pain, rumbling, bloating etc etc stopped after first day. Will continue to use. Seems only available in 1L cartons so would like 2L bottles. More expensive but well worth it. Would recommend. Female 61 yrs.