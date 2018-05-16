Carplan Black Fuel Can

Product Description
- Includes spout for easy pouring
- Made from plastic
- 5-litre capacity
- - Fuel Cans are the safe and secure way to store fuel in your home and garage.
- - Whilst most commonly associated with vehicles, petrol and diesel fuel is also used in products which never leave your property.
- - Cans are made for both diesel and unleaded petrol - each one is colour coded according to the same colours seen on forecourts.
- A-Black Fuel Can
