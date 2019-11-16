By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Loacker Napolitaner Wafer 90G

5(1)Write a review
Loacker Napolitaner Wafer 90G
£ 1.00
£1.12/100g

Product Description

  • Crispy wafers filled with hazelnuts cream (75% cream filling).
  • With exquisite Italian hazelnuts, freshly toasted by Loacker
  • Guarantee of quality
  • Pure goodness!
  • No colourings, preservatives or hydrogenated fats
  • Pack size: 90g
  • No hydrogenated fats

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Hazelnuts 9% in the Cream Filling, Whey Powder (Milk), Soy Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Emulsifier Soy Lecithins, Bourbon Vanilla Pods, Spices

Allergy Information

  • May contain Almonds

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Loacker,
  • I-39054 Unterinn,
  • Auna di Sotto,
  • BZ,
  • South Tyrol,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.loacker.it

Net Contents

90 ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 2169 kJ / 519 kcal
Fat 27 g
of which saturated fatty acids20 g
Carbohydrates59 g
of which sugars 26 g
Protein 8,1 g
Salt 0,33 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious!

Usually bought next

Jutrzenka Familijne Chocolate Wafers 180G

£ 0.80
£0.44/100g

Offer

Balconi Wafer Hazelnut Cubes 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Pink Panther Wafers Vanilla 185G

£ 0.69
£0.37/100g

Tesco All Butter Shortbread Fingers 250G

£ 0.69
£0.28/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here