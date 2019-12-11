By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Honey Bun Jamaican Spiced Bun 795G

Honey Bun Jamaican Spiced Bun 795G
£ 3.00
£0.38/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Jamaican Spiced Bun
  • Naturally good
  • Authentic Jamaican spiced bun with fruits
  • With natural fruits
  • Pack size: 795g

Information

Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent-Ascorbic Acid, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Brown Sugar, Raisins (7%), Fructose Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Soyabean Oil, Palm Olein, Preservatives - BHA and BHT), Candied Fruit Blend (4% Papaya, Honeydew Melon, Pineapple, Water, Brown Sugar, Preservatives- Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate) Salt, Vegetable Spread (Soyabean Oil, Palm Oil, Palm Olein, Palm Stearin, Water, Emulsifier- Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Flavouring, Vitamin A, Salt, Preservatives - BHA and BHT, Colour - Beta Carotene, Citric Acid), Yeast, Honey, Colour - Caramel E150d, Emulsifier - Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Preservative - Calcium Propionate, Humectant Propylene Glycol, Spice Blend (Spices, Orange Peel), Cinnamon, Emulsifier - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids and Microcrystalline Cellulose, Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Sodium Chloride, Starch, Stabilizer - Sorbitan Monostearate, Flour Treatment Agent - Ascorbic Acid, Preservatives - Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate, Dextrin, Citric Acid, Sorbitol, Palm Olein, Antioxidants - Tocopherols and Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Magnesium Stearate

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in a plant that handles: Sesame Seeds, Milk, Eggs, and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before: See front panel window

Produce of

Product of Jamaica

Name and address

  • Honey Bun Ltd.,
  • 26 Retirement Crescent,
  • Kingston 5,
  • Jamaica,
  • W.I.

Importer address

  • Wanis Ltd.,
  • Golden House,
  • Orient Way,
  • London,
  • E10 7FE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Wanis Ltd.,
  • Golden House,
  • Orient Way,
  • London,
  • E10 7FE,
  • UK.
  • Website: www.honeybunja.com
  • Email: sales@honey-bun.com

Net Contents

795g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1240kJ/296kcal
Fat 4.5g
Of which saturates 1.0g
Carbohydrate 58.6g
Of which sugars 23.1g
Fibre 1.5g
Protein 5.8g
Salt 0.3g

Tastes wonderful moist and tasty just had a good

Tastes wonderful moist and tasty just had a good mature cheddar cheese one slice is not enough hope they keep selling this has IL buy it regularly now I know they have it

