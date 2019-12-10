By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hans Baer Pinot Noir 75Cl

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Hans Baer Pinot Noir 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Noir - Red German Wine
  • Our Hans Baer wines represent today's state of the art winemaking, adopted by the most modern and hip wine producers. This Pinot Noir has a silky texture and boasts flavours of sweet cherry and raspberry with subtle savoury notes adding complexity and depth. Very drinkable on its own but would also pair perfectly with duck, pork and turkey dishes.
  • Wine of Germany
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Delightful flavours of black berries and cherrymelt in the palate with balanced tannins

Region of Origin

Pfalz

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Weinkellerei Hechtsheim

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • Quality selective grapes, removed from grape stalks, gently pressed and controlled fermentation in stainless tanks to extract flavour, colour and aromas

History

  • Our Hans Baer wines represent today's state of the art winemaking adopted by the most modern and hip wine producers

Regional Information

  • German Wine, Dry, Pfalz

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of Germany

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Weinkellerei Hechtsheim GmbH,
  • D-55129 Mainz.

Return to

  • Weinkellerei Hechtsheim GmbH,
  • D-55129 Mainz.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very quaffable

4 stars

Very quaffable

Usually bought next

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here