Tesco Butternut Squash Each

£ 1.00
£1.00/each
per 80g
  • Energy141kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Butternut squash.
  • Harvested by hand Carefully grown for their smooth texture and subtle, sweet flavour
Information

Ingredients

Butternut Squash

Storage

For maximum freshness, store in a cool dry place. Wash before use. Use within 14 days of purchase.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Brazil, Greece, Peru, Portugal, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. Cut in half and scoop out seeds. Roast until tender and then remove flesh from skin to use in recipes as required. Or peel raw using a vegetable peeler and cut and cook as required.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

15

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 80g
Energy176kJ / 42kcal141kJ / 33kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.3g6.6g
Sugars4.5g3.6g
Starch3.4g2.7g
Fibre1.6g1.3g
Protein1.1g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

I love to cube this roast it in spices in oil. It'

5 stars

I love to cube this roast it in spices in oil. It's wonderful *********** 10/10

