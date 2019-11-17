By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Levi Roots Jerk Chicken Paste 175G

5(2)Write a review
Levi Roots Jerk Chicken Paste 175G
£ 1.50
£0.86/100g

Product Description

  • A Marinade for Jerk Chicken with Allspice, Cinnamon, Thyme, Nutmeg and Scotch Bonnet Chilli
  • Put some music in your food!
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Scotch Bonnet Chilli Purée [Scotch Bonnet Chilli (4%), Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)], Barley Malt Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Spring Onion, Ground Spices [Cinnamon (1.5%), Allspice (1%), Nutmeg (1%)], Modified Maize Starch, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Dried Thyme (1.5%), Cracked Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 7 days and before the Best Before End date. Best Before End: Please see cap

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Jerk Chicken (Serves 4)
  • Rub 1/2 jar of jerk marinade over 500g boneless chicken thighs/Breasts & place on a baking tray. Cook in a pre-heated oven (200°C) for 25 minutes or until cooked through. Serve with plain rice or rice & peas, with a splash of reggae reggae sauce to add extra spice to your dish!

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 717kJ/ 173kcal
Fat 12.6g
of which saturates 1.0g
Carbohydrate 12.2g
of which sugars 8.9g
Protein 1.3g
Salt 2.4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Lovely stuff, tesco please keep stocking this

Love it

5 stars

Love it, ideally rub on meat or fish and leave in fridge overnight.

Usually bought next

Tesco British Chicken Thighs 1Kg

£ 2.10
£2.10/kg

Tesco Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco British Chicken Thigh Fillets 600G

£ 3.20
£5.34/kg

Tesco British Chicken Drumsticks 1Kg

£ 2.00
£2.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here