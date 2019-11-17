Levi Roots Jerk Chicken Paste 175G

Yummy
Lovely stuff, tesco please keep stocking this
Love it
Love it, ideally rub on meat or fish and leave in fridge overnight.
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Scotch Bonnet Chilli Purée [Scotch Bonnet Chilli (4%), Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)], Barley Malt Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Spring Onion, Ground Spices [Cinnamon (1.5%), Allspice (1%), Nutmeg (1%)], Modified Maize Starch, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Dried Thyme (1.5%), Cracked Black Pepper
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 7 days and before the Best Before End date. Best Before End: Please see cap
Made in the UK
175g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|717kJ/ 173kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|12.2g
|of which sugars
|8.9g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Salt
|2.4g
