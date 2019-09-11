Tesco Large Butternut Squash

Stringy inedible vegetable
Okay I had the squash for a month before I roasted it, which is why I gave it 2 stars. However butternuts keep for weeks and this one looked fine on the outside, not hollow sounding so I was expecting a nice sweet tasting gourd although I know the big ones can be a bit disappointing. This one, however was inedible. I roasted it whole as I am disabled and can't cut up veggies very well. Out of the oven I cut it lengthways and basically found the whole interior was stringy and either tasteless or with a bitter unpleasant taste. Not at all like the sweet, nutty squash I am used to. There was a small amount of tasteless flesh under the skin but it was totally buried under the horrible stringy stuff. Evidently this had been harvested far too late but the worrying thing was the bitter taste which is caused by cucuberacin which can be poisonous in large amounts and shows thatTesco definitely needs to find a new grower!!
excellent when roasted like steak
This is excellent when roasted like steak. This makes one of our favourite non meat meals when served with cous cous and pomegranit seeds - you can find the recipe on tesco.com. Lasts really well in the fridge too.
Not exactly ‘fresh’
Arrived mouldy. Not the only time I have revived ‘fresh’ produce from Tesco’s that is anything but fresh. I have made complaints in the past, but these were not even acknowledged. Totally umipressed.