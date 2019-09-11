By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Large Butternut Squash

2.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Large Butternut Squash
£ 1.55
£1.55/each
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Large Butternut Squash
  • A nutty and sweet vegetable similar to pumpkin. Ideal for roasting in halves and filled with chilli for a warming evening meal.
  • Rich and smooth with a subtle sweetness

Information

Ingredients

Butternut Squash

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Brazil, Greece, Peru, Portugal, Senegal, South Africa, Spain

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical serving (80g) contains
Energy176kJ / 42kcal141kJ / 33kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate8.3g6.6g
Sugars4.5g3.6g
Protein1.1g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Stringy inedible vegetable

2 stars

Okay I had the squash for a month before I roasted it, which is why I gave it 2 stars. However butternuts keep for weeks and this one looked fine on the outside, not hollow sounding so I was expecting a nice sweet tasting gourd although I know the big ones can be a bit disappointing. This one, however was inedible. I roasted it whole as I am disabled and can't cut up veggies very well. Out of the oven I cut it lengthways and basically found the whole interior was stringy and either tasteless or with a bitter unpleasant taste. Not at all like the sweet, nutty squash I am used to. There was a small amount of tasteless flesh under the skin but it was totally buried under the horrible stringy stuff. Evidently this had been harvested far too late but the worrying thing was the bitter taste which is caused by cucuberacin which can be poisonous in large amounts and shows thatTesco definitely needs to find a new grower!!

excellent when roasted like steak

5 stars

This is excellent when roasted like steak. This makes one of our favourite non meat meals when served with cous cous and pomegranit seeds - you can find the recipe on tesco.com. Lasts really well in the fridge too.

Not exactly ‘fresh’

1 stars

Arrived mouldy. Not the only time I have revived ‘fresh’ produce from Tesco’s that is anything but fresh. I have made complaints in the past, but these were not even acknowledged. Totally umipressed.

