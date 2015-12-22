By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
St Tropez Gradual Tan Every Day Med/Dark 200Ml

5(3)Write a review
St Tropez Gradual Tan Every Day Med/Dark 200Ml
Product Description

  • Gradual Tan Classic Everyday Body Lotion
  • Build a gradual natural looking tan
  • Infused with conditioning aloe vera
  • Subtle & pleasant fragrance
  • Daily body lotion for an even streak-free natural healthy glow that hydrates for up to 48 hours.
  • This easy to apply lotion is comfortable to wear all day and simply glides on to skin leaving it feeling instantly smooth. Our innovative Hydraglow Complex gradually builds a natural looking streak-free, healthy glow suitable for all skin tones and is clinically proven to hydrate for up to 48 hours. Apply as required to build a depth of tan that you desire. Created by St. Tropez, expertise every time.
  • Natural healthy glow
  • 100% natural DHA
  • Free from parabens, sulfates and phthalates
  • Against animal testing
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Butylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dihydroxyacetone, Cetearyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Isononyl Isononanoate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Cyclohexasiloxane, Ethoxydiglycol, Ceteareth-20, Phenoxyethanol, Saccharide Isomerate, Parfum (Fragrance), Caprylyl Glycol, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Isostearate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Limonene, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Anise Alcohol, Coumarin

Storage

Store below 30°C/86°F.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Golden Rules for the Perfect Sunless Tan: Apply daily to clean, dry skin in an upward circular motion, ensuring all areas are covered and lightly glide excess tan over the hands and feet. Wait until touch dry before getting dressed. Wash palms of hands after application. To maintain tan, exfoliate regularly using St. Tropez Body Polish.
  • Tanning time and developed colour may vary.

Warnings

  • Do's and Don'ts: Carry out a patch test 24 hours prior to use. Do not apply to broken, irritated or sensitive skin. Stop using if your skin becomes irritated. Wash palms after use. Gradual Tan may stain. Do not get in eyes. If you do rinse well with water. Avoid contact with lips.
  • Sun safety warning: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • PZ Cussons Beauty,
  • 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9FB.

Return to

  • PZ Cussons Beauty,
  • 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9FB.
  • UK: 020 7845 6330
  • www.sttropeztan.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great tan

5 stars

I have been using this tan now for a while. It's a really good tan and doesn't smell too bad ( I have stopped using a lot of tans because of the smell!). Use once for a nice glow, use two days in a row for a nice tan for a night out.

Great Product

5 stars

I have used this before and love the colour it gives, easy to apply and reasonable price.

Best fake tan I've bought.

5 stars

Great, natural-looking colour. Take the usual precautions (I normally gently wipe knees, elbows and ankles after application in case the rougher skin 'holds' more product.) Drying time not too bad (still have to wait to get dressed). I tend to dilute a drop with moisturiser and use that on my face (seems more natural to have a 'gentler' colour there). Blend in at the jaw line, though. Wash your hands very thoroughly afterwards. I usually dry with a piece of kitchen towel (not sure if the fake tan is responsible for bleached marks on my towels - beware, in case my suspicions are correct!). I then blend around my wrists, sort of wiping onto the backs of my hands (like the face, I think a gentler colour is better, and certainly care is needed not to end up with orange knuckles, so I don't really bother with the fingers). I'm sure you knew all this, anyway, but you never know - there are, after all, plenty of people out there with badly-applied fake tan. Enjoy!

