St Tropez Gradual Tan Every Day Med/Dark 200Ml

Great tan
I have been using this tan now for a while. It's a really good tan and doesn't smell too bad ( I have stopped using a lot of tans because of the smell!). Use once for a nice glow, use two days in a row for a nice tan for a night out.
Great Product
I have used this before and love the colour it gives, easy to apply and reasonable price.
Best fake tan I've bought.
Great, natural-looking colour. Take the usual precautions (I normally gently wipe knees, elbows and ankles after application in case the rougher skin 'holds' more product.) Drying time not too bad (still have to wait to get dressed). I tend to dilute a drop with moisturiser and use that on my face (seems more natural to have a 'gentler' colour there). Blend in at the jaw line, though. Wash your hands very thoroughly afterwards. I usually dry with a piece of kitchen towel (not sure if the fake tan is responsible for bleached marks on my towels - beware, in case my suspicions are correct!). I then blend around my wrists, sort of wiping onto the backs of my hands (like the face, I think a gentler colour is better, and certainly care is needed not to end up with orange knuckles, so I don't really bother with the fingers). I'm sure you knew all this, anyway, but you never know - there are, after all, plenty of people out there with badly-applied fake tan. Enjoy!