St Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse 120Ml

Spot on !
This product does exactly what it says and is the same as having a spray tan !
Great product
I am very fair skinned and don't tan easily, This product gives me a good natural tan and is very easy to use. Make sure you exfoliate first and don't use any moisturiser. I always use a mit to apply and it has never let me down. You can see where you have applied it - leave overnight and shower off in the morning (it will look quite dark before you do this so don't panic!). Happy tanning!
Converted to St Tropez nut!
I absolutely love this! The colour is amazing and so natural. As it is dark coloured, you can clearly see the areas you have already tanned. Plus it smells delicious! I was always an Ambre Solaire gal but have been completed converted to St Tropez. Overall very pleased with the product!
Best ever self tan
Used loads of self tans but this one is the best ever ,gives natural looking tan without streaks , love it!!!!
Golden tan
Thought I'd try this as I have always used other fake tans. I followed the instructions and exfoliated and moisturised the night before. I applied the St Tropez in the morning using a mitt, which was really easy with the guide colour. During the day the tan deepened and the next day, after a shower, I was a gorgeous golden brown. Didn't need to top up until 4 days later. I was very pleased with the results and would recommend it. Great also to deepen an existing natural tan.