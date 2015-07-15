By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

St Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse 120Ml

5(5)Write a review
St Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse 120Ml
£ 20.00
£16.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
  • Super lightweight, and easy to apply
  • Infused with conditioning aloe vera
  • Delivers an ultra even all-over tan
  • Achieve natural healthy looking skin with our easy to apply, quick drying, lightweight mousse with no self tan smell.
  • This easy to apply lightweight tinted mousse blends easily for a natural looking guide colour and soft smooth finish. The intelligent Tanning System improves longevity, for a streak-free tan that fades evenly and is clinically proven to hydrate for up to 24 hours.
  • Suitable for all skin tones, to ensure your tan is tailored to you. Created by St. Tropez expertise every time.
  • Natural healthy looking skin
  • 100% natural DHA
  • Formulated without parabens, sulfates and phthalates
  • Against animal testing
  • Pack size: 120ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Propylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Coco-Glucoside, Caramel, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopherol, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Caprylyl Glycol, Decylene Glycol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Limonene, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Anise Alcohol, Coumarin, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Storage

Store below 30°C/86°F.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Golden Rules for the Perfect Sunless Tan: Step 1: Exfoliate 24 hours prior to use. Moisturise dry areas including elbows, knees, ankles, feet and any light hair.
  • Step 2: For best results, apply using our tan applicator mitt in upward circular motions to the skin, ensuring all areas are covered and lightly glide excess tan over the hands and feet. Step 3: Wait until touch dry before getting dressed. Step 4: Allow 4-8 hours before getting wet. Step 5: To prolong and maintain your tan, moisturise daily, exfoliate regularly and reapply as required.

Warnings

  • Do's and Don'ts: Carry out a patch test 24 hours prior to use. Do not apply to broken, irritated or sensitive skin. Stop using if your skin becomes irritated. Wash palms after use. Self tan may stain. Do not get in eyes, if you do rinse, well with water. Avoid contact with lips.
  • Sun safety warning: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • PZ Cussons Beauty,
  • 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9FB.

Return to

  • PZ Cussons Beauty,
  • 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9FB.
  • UK: 020 7845 6330
  • www.sttropeztan.com

Net Contents

120ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Do's and Don'ts: Carry out a patch test 24 hours prior to use. Do not apply to broken, irritated or sensitive skin. Stop using if your skin becomes irritated. Wash palms after use. Self tan may stain. Do not get in eyes, if you do rinse, well with water. Avoid contact with lips. Sun safety warning: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Spot on !

5 stars

This product does exactly what it says and is the same as having a spray tan !

Great product

5 stars

I am very fair skinned and don't tan easily, This product gives me a good natural tan and is very easy to use. Make sure you exfoliate first and don't use any moisturiser. I always use a mit to apply and it has never let me down. You can see where you have applied it - leave overnight and shower off in the morning (it will look quite dark before you do this so don't panic!). Happy tanning!

Converted to St Tropez nut!

5 stars

I absolutely love this! The colour is amazing and so natural. As it is dark coloured, you can clearly see the areas you have already tanned. Plus it smells delicious! I was always an Ambre Solaire gal but have been completed converted to St Tropez. Overall very pleased with the product!

Best ever self tan

5 stars

Used loads of self tans but this one is the best ever ,gives natural looking tan without streaks , love it!!!!

Golden tan

5 stars

Thought I'd try this as I have always used other fake tans. I followed the instructions and exfoliated and moisturised the night before. I applied the St Tropez in the morning using a mitt, which was really easy with the guide colour. During the day the tan deepened and the next day, after a shower, I was a gorgeous golden brown. Didn't need to top up until 4 days later. I was very pleased with the results and would recommend it. Great also to deepen an existing natural tan.

Usually bought next

Velvotan Self Tan Mitt

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Bath Essentials Exfoliating Gloves

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

St Tropez Self Tan Express Brnz Mousse 200Ml

£ 35.00
£17.50/100ml

Garnier Moisture Bomb Hydrating Face Mask Chamomile

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here