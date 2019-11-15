By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 32 Boneless Breaded Chicken Box 635G

Write a review
Tesco 32 Boneless Breaded Chicken Box 635G
£ 4.00
£6.30/kg
One-quarter of a pack
  • Energy1596kJ 383kcal
    19%
  • Fat23.5g
    34%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1139kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of chopped and shaped chicken breast goujons in a breadcrumb coating, chopped and shaped chicken breast dippers in a batter coating and chopped and shaped chicken breast bites in a southern fried breadcrumb coating.
  • Tear up the takeaway menus and check out this tasty boneless breaded chicken in a 32 piece selection box. There is something for everybody with three varieties to choose from. Try the tender chicken goujons in crispy breadcrumbs, the dunkable chicken dippers in a light, crispy batter and moreish southern fried chicken bites. This 32 piece box is perfect for a big night in with a movie and great for sharing with an assortment of dips. They cook from frozen in just 27 minutes and go great with BBQ, ketchup and sour cream dips to pack a punch at your party. This product is made with 100% chicken breast and produced in the UK with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
  • Goujons, dippers and southern fried bites made with 100% chicken breast
  • Pack size: 635g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-27 mins Place the breaded goujons on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes. Place the battered dippers and southern fried bites on another baking tray and cook on the top shelf of the oven for a further 20-22 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results cook from frozen
  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

635g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne-quarter of a pack (141g**)
Energy1139kJ / 273kcal1596kJ / 383kcal
Fat16.8g23.5g
Saturates2.9g4.1g
Carbohydrate17.1g24.0g
Sugars0.8g1.1g
Fibre1.0g1.5g
Protein12.8g18.0g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Typical Analysis: One-quarter of a pack typically consists of 2 breaded strips, 2 battered dippers and 4 southern fried pops.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Very tasty

5 stars

Best chicken by far very tasty and you get plenty

Tasty

4 stars

Very good quality very tasty and good price too

