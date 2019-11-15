Tesco 32 Boneless Breaded Chicken Box 635G

Very tasty
Best chicken by far very tasty and you get plenty
Tasty
Very good quality very tasty and good price too
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1139kJ / 273kcal
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-27 mins Place the breaded goujons on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes. Place the battered dippers and southern fried bites on another baking tray and cook on the top shelf of the oven for a further 20-22 minutes.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from
4 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled
635g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One-quarter of a pack (141g**)
|Energy
|1139kJ / 273kcal
|1596kJ / 383kcal
|Fat
|16.8g
|23.5g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|24.0g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|12.8g
|18.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Typical Analysis: One-quarter of a pack typically consists of 2 breaded strips, 2 battered dippers and 4 southern fried pops.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019