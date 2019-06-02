Tesco 2 Iced Belgian Buns

great icing
hurry up and get this bun back on the list please, my husband loves them
Extremely Fresh
They were extremely fresh and couldn't resist --- ate them both !!!!
Very tasty topping but no lemon curd filling. The
Very tasty topping but no lemon curd filling. The bun was very dry with no taste of lemon at all . Been having them for a few months and just looked at back of packet and was surprised when it states a lemon curd filling.
Be consistent with the icing please?
These are very nice but I wish they would be more consistent with the icing. Because some just have a thin layer of runny icing as though they were just using up what was left & didn't want the bother of making more. Otherwise 5 stars :)
Yummy
A very nice sticky bun.Also a good size.
We all loves these buns so please bring them back
We all loves these buns so please bring them back thank you