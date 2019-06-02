By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Iced Belgian Buns

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco 2 Iced Belgian Buns
£ 1.25
£0.63/each
One bun
  • Energy1666kJ 395kcal
    20%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars38.6g
    43%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1515kJ / 359kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Soft buns with lemon curd, swirled with sultanas and a lemon curd filling, topped with soft fondant icing and half a glacé cherry.
  • Hand finished Swirled with sultanas and a lemon curd filling for a traditional bun Our Belgian buns are hand dipped in icing and best enjoyed with a freshly brewed cup of tea
  • 2 Soft buns with lemon curd, swirled with sultanas and a lemon curd filling, topped with soft fondant icing and half a glacé cherry.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sultanas (8%), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Glacé Cherry Half(Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Dried Egg, Yeast, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Lemon Oil, Processing Aid (Calcium Sulphate, Sunflower Oil, Acetic Acid, Enzymes), Salt, Egg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Wheat Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Lutein), Antifoam(Processing Aid (Water, Dimethylpolysiloxane, Glyceryl Monostearate, Polysorbate 60, Silicon Dioxide, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Hydrochloric Acid, Sodium Metabisulphite, Citric Acid)).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Box. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bun (110g)
Energy1515kJ / 359kcal1666kJ / 395kcal
Fat9.5g10.5g
Saturates3.8g4.2g
Carbohydrate63.0g69.3g
Sugars35.1g38.6g
Fibre1.2g1.3g
Protein4.9g5.4g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

great icing

5 stars

hurry up and get this bun back on the list please, my husband loves them

Extremely Fresh

5 stars

They were extremely fresh and couldn't resist --- ate them both !!!!

Very tasty topping but no lemon curd filling. The

4 stars

Very tasty topping but no lemon curd filling. The bun was very dry with no taste of lemon at all . Been having them for a few months and just looked at back of packet and was surprised when it states a lemon curd filling.

Be consistent with the icing please?

4 stars

These are very nice but I wish they would be more consistent with the icing. Because some just have a thin layer of runny icing as though they were just using up what was left & didn't want the bother of making more. Otherwise 5 stars :)

Yummy

5 stars

A very nice sticky bun.Also a good size.

We all loves these buns so please bring them back

5 stars

We all loves these buns so please bring them back thank you

