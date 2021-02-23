We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Sweet & Sour Sauce 510G

3.2(12)
£ 0.80
£0.16/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy374kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars17.2g
    19%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 293kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • A cooking sauce with mixed peppers and pineapple.
  • A TASTE OF CHINA With sliced bell peppers and chunky pineapple for a vibrant fruity bite.
  • Pack size: 510G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Tomato Purée, Onion, Sugar, Mixed Pepper (5%), Pineapple (4%), Carrot, Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Pineapple Juice, Bamboo Shoot, Salt, Ginger Purée, Tamarind Concentrate, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

510g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (128g)
Energy293kJ / 69kcal374kJ / 88kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate16.4g21.0g
Sugars13.4g17.2g
Fibre0.4g0.5g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Proper good sauce.

4 stars

A sweet and sour sauce which jolly well tastes as good as genuine chinese, could be a bit cheaper though.

Very disappointed

2 stars

Very disappointed with this sauce, it tasted too bland for my liking but I guess, for the price, it's to be expected.

Strong Vinegary tasting sauce

1 stars

Was very very vinegary , horrible taste and both me and my husband had to throw away our meal , dont waste your money or time on this horrible product

very nice

5 stars

Well I've tried both Tesco brands and you can tell the difference of these to branded items. Texture is runny but not dreadful, taste is mild, which I prefer because you can taste the whole dish than just a sauce. For the price, both are worth their money. I have to be careful with money so its an all round winner.

Do not purchase

1 stars

Disgusting Just bite the bullet and get the Uncle Benz

Vinegary

2 stars

Tastes like vinegar

Not great, but not bad either.

3 stars

Bought this sauce to create a homemade Chinese style meal. Didn't really like or dislike anything specifically. It's probably just not sweet enough for me. When buying, tips on ingredients that make the sauce a little more like something from a Chinese takeaway would be great.

Really enjoy this sauce

5 stars

This is a very tasty product. Excellent quality. Now buy it for a friend also (who shops in a rival supermarket!).

Dont waste your money and time.

1 stars

Revolting. Smells like tinned vegetable soup and is full of overcooked veg. It doesnt even remotely resemble sweet and sour. Ive wasted two whole chicken breasts in it. Bin fodder.

a nice brake from the norn .clean , good food, better than top makes

5 stars

i bought this because my main brand was out of stock and like this better so stick with it now

