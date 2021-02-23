Tesco Sweet & Sour Sauce 510G

Proper good sauce.
A sweet and sour sauce which jolly well tastes as good as genuine chinese, could be a bit cheaper though.
Very disappointed
Very disappointed with this sauce, it tasted too bland for my liking but I guess, for the price, it's to be expected.
Strong Vinegary tasting sauce
Was very very vinegary , horrible taste and both me and my husband had to throw away our meal , dont waste your money or time on this horrible product
very nice
Well I've tried both Tesco brands and you can tell the difference of these to branded items. Texture is runny but not dreadful, taste is mild, which I prefer because you can taste the whole dish than just a sauce. For the price, both are worth their money. I have to be careful with money so its an all round winner.
Do not purchase
Disgusting Just bite the bullet and get the Uncle Benz
Vinegary
Tastes like vinegar
Not great, but not bad either.
Bought this sauce to create a homemade Chinese style meal. Didn't really like or dislike anything specifically. It's probably just not sweet enough for me. When buying, tips on ingredients that make the sauce a little more like something from a Chinese takeaway would be great.
Really enjoy this sauce
This is a very tasty product. Excellent quality. Now buy it for a friend also (who shops in a rival supermarket!).
Dont waste your money and time.
Revolting. Smells like tinned vegetable soup and is full of overcooked veg. It doesnt even remotely resemble sweet and sour. Ive wasted two whole chicken breasts in it. Bin fodder.
a nice brake from the norn .clean , good food, better than top makes
i bought this because my main brand was out of stock and like this better so stick with it now