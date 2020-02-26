By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Brie De Meaux Aop Portion 170G

Tesco Finest Brie De Meaux Aop Portion 170G
£ 2.75
£16.18/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy339kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1131kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese made with unpasteurised cows' milk.
  • Traditionally hand moulded at the Dongé family dairy in Triconville, for a distinctively silky texture and earthy flavour. Perfect for cooking and canapés, or the classic partner to fruit and nuts on a cheeseboard. Moulded by hand using the traditional brie ladle. Moulded on natural vegetal mats to keep all the raw milk flavour and aroma. All process parameters from milk reception to maturation are managed to enhance products quality and keep tradition.
  • A silky cheese traditionally hand moulded and ripened
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brie de Meaux Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Jack's: Once opened eat within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France, using milk from France

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Made using unpasteurised milk which will contain naturally occurring bacteria.These may be harmful to pregnant women, children, the elderly and anyone with low resistance to infection.People in these groups should not eat this product.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1131kJ / 272kcal339kJ / 82kcal
Fat20.0g6.0g
Saturates14.8g4.4g
Carbohydrate2.6g0.8g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.4g6.1g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

