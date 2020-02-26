Tesco Finest Brie De Meaux Aop Portion 170G

- Energy339kJ 82kcal4%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates4.4g22%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1131kJ / 272kcal
Product Description
- Full fat soft cheese made with unpasteurised cows' milk.
- Traditionally hand moulded at the Dongé family dairy in Triconville, for a distinctively silky texture and earthy flavour. Perfect for cooking and canapés, or the classic partner to fruit and nuts on a cheeseboard. Moulded by hand using the traditional brie ladle. Moulded on natural vegetal mats to keep all the raw milk flavour and aroma. All process parameters from milk reception to maturation are managed to enhance products quality and keep tradition.
- A silky cheese traditionally hand moulded and ripened
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Brie de Meaux Cheese (Milk)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Jack's: Once opened eat within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Produce of
Produced in France, using milk from France
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Made using unpasteurised milk which will contain naturally occurring bacteria.These may be harmful to pregnant women, children, the elderly and anyone with low resistance to infection.People in these groups should not eat this product.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
170g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1131kJ / 272kcal
|339kJ / 82kcal
|Fat
|20.0g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|14.8g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|2.6g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|20.4g
|6.1g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
