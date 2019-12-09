Tesco Roquefort 100G

Was ok seemed a bit dry to me . I've had other sup
Was ok seemed a bit dry to me . I've had other supermarket ones and they were nice and moist
Serve it in chunks with your favourite bread and wash it down with a nice red wine. Or even a coffee. Divine.
Small amount produces BIG taste.
Really strong tasting cheese. It can be spread thinly on crispbead or crackers making a tasty low fat snack. Helped in my weight reducing programme as it only needs so little of it on anything but still has a good strong taste. Useful in a LOW CHOLESTEROL diet as well when ordinary cheese is limited. I buy it again and again. Lasts in the fridge for weeks.