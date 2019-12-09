By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roquefort 100G

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 2.00
£20.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy462kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1541kJ / 372kcal

Product Description

  • Blue veined full fat soft cheese made from unpasteurised ewes' milk.
  • Tesco Roquefort
  • Matured in caves to develop a strong, tangy flavour
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roquefort Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France, using milk from France

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Made using unpasteurised milk.Unsuitable for pregnant women, children, the elderly and those susceptible to infection.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1541kJ / 372kcal462kJ / 112kcal
Fat32.0g9.6g
Saturates20.0g6.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.0g6.3g
Salt3.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Made using unpasteurised milk.Unsuitable for pregnant women, children, the elderly and those susceptible to infection.

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Was ok seemed a bit dry to me . I've had other sup

3 stars

Was ok seemed a bit dry to me . I've had other supermarket ones and they were nice and moist

Serve it in chunks with your favourite bread and w

5 stars

Serve it in chunks with your favourite bread and wash it down with a nice red wine. Or even a coffee. Divine.

Small amount produces BIG taste.

5 stars

Really strong tasting cheese. It can be spread thinly on crispbead or crackers making a tasty low fat snack. Helped in my weight reducing programme as it only needs so little of it on anything but still has a good strong taste. Useful in a LOW CHOLESTEROL diet as well when ordinary cheese is limited. I buy it again and again. Lasts in the fridge for weeks.

