Heygate Farms Norfolk Potatoes 750G

Heygate Farms Norfolk Potatoes 750G
£ 1.35
£1.80/kg

Product Description

  • Best Hand-Selected Potatoes
  • For tasty recipes from famous Norfolk chefs, using our Norfolk Keeper potatoes visit us online at: www.heygatefarms.co.uk
  • Delicious, small potatoes used to be scarce during the winter months. That was until, many years ago, a Norfolk farmer decided to store some of his new potatoes to see how they would taste in their jackets later in the year.
  • After storing them carefully at three degrees from late summer, he found that they were delicious when boiled or roasted during the autumn and winter. And so Norfolk Keepers were born.
  • Norfolk Keepers are nurtured in our fields and stored on our farm at Swaffham to this day and are the perfect crop to follow our award-winning Norfolk Peer™ new potatoes.
  • Nature's finest unearthed
  • Source of fibre and vitamin B6
  • Pack size: 750g
  • Source of fibre and vitamin B6

Information

Storage

Store in the fridge until ready to cook.

Preparation and Usage

  • Gently rub away any dirt under a cold tap. These potato are best boiled or roasted. Ready in just 25-30 minutes. When boiled, drain and drizzle with olive oil, or serve with a knob of English butter and a sprig of mint.

Name and address

  • Heygate Farms Swaffham Ltd,
  • Snailspit Farm,
  • Cley Road,
  • Swaffham,
  • Norfolk,
  • PE37 8AE.

Return to

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuespotatoes boiled in unsalted water Per 100g% RI provided per 100g of cooked potatoes
Energy 3364
kcal794
Fat (g)0.10
- of which saturates (g)00
Carbohydrates (g)176
- of which sugars (g)0.71
Fibre (g)1.5
Protein (g)1.84
Salt (g)00
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.3324
Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcals)--

These are the best potatoes I have tasted for a lo

5 stars

These are the best potatoes I have tasted for a long time. Small and delicious. Thank you Tesco.

Versatile and flavoursome

5 stars

I like to try new varieties of potatoes and I'd never heard of these. They were delicious. I used them for potato salad, without their skins; boiled in their skins and crushed with too much butter and spring onions and boiled and skinned and sautéed in oil and butter and some thyme. All really successful. I reckon they would also probably be good par boiled and roasted in their skins. I would highly recommend.

Great quality and a lovely flavour

5 stars

Great quality and a lovely flavour

