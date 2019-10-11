Heygate Farms Norfolk Potatoes 750G

These are the best potatoes I have tasted for a lo
These are the best potatoes I have tasted for a long time. Small and delicious. Thank you Tesco.
Versatile and flavoursome
I like to try new varieties of potatoes and I'd never heard of these. They were delicious. I used them for potato salad, without their skins; boiled in their skins and crushed with too much butter and spring onions and boiled and skinned and sautéed in oil and butter and some thyme. All really successful. I reckon they would also probably be good par boiled and roasted in their skins. I would highly recommend.
Great quality and a lovely flavour
