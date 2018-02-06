By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renew Night Cream 50Ml

4.5(63)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renew Night Cream 50Ml
£ 25.00
£50.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Advanced regenerating care that stimulate surface skin cell renewal
  • Natecium® stimulates surface skin cell renewal
  • Enriched with hyaluronic acid & Natecium®DHC
  • With age, skin cell renewal slows down and it can take longer for fresh, newer cells to form. The skin begins to lose its vitality and its ability to regenerate overnight; the best time for your skin to recover as it is protected from external aggressors.
  • Scientific Discovery: The Restoring Power of Black Truffle and Fermented Black Tea
  • The precious Black True can remain fully intact for 200 days in the wild. The rare natural wonder is renowned for its regenerating properties. Fermented Black Tea is commonly known as the "Tea of Immortality" in traditional Chinese medicine. Its concentrated fermentation gives it exceptional revitalising properties.
  • L'Oréal Paris laboratories have formulated and combined these two active ingredients, rich in Polyphenols and Vitamin B, into a regenerating night cream that creates the optimal conditions to stimulate skin's natural cell renewal, and prolong its vitality as you sleep.
  • With more than 30 years of dedicated research, at L'Oréal Paris we know your skin inside out whether normal, dry, dull, ageing or combination. Our skincare creams are developed and rigorously tested with leading skin experts and scientists worldwide. Proven science, cutting-edge innovations captured in luxurious textures for a sumptuous skincare experience.
  • For beautiful skin today and more youthful looking skin tomorrow.
  • Goes well with
  • Age Perfect Micellar Water
  • Age Perfect Cell Renew Day Cream SPF 15
  • Age Perfect Cell Renew Serum
  • Age Perfect Cell Renew Eye Cream
  • Helps stimulate the skin's natural cell renewal process overnight
  • Formulated with black truffle and fermented black tea
  • Ideal for tired and mature skin
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

782711 17, Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Squalane, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Stearate, Sorbitan Tristearate, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Tuber Aestivum Extract, Mel / Honey, Cera Microcristallina / Microcrystalline Wax, Paraffin, Isobutane, Sorbitan Oleate, Saccharomyces/Xylinum/Black Tea Ferment, Calcium Pantothenate, Tuber Melanosporum Extract, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Neohesperidin Dihydrochalcone, Isohexadecane, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Sodium Hydroxide, Cyclodextrin, Vigna Aconitifolia Seed Extract, Mannitol, Disodium EDTA, Disodium Succinate, Propylene Glycol, Hydrolyzed Cicer Seed Extract, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Citric Acid, Biotin, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Polysorbate 80, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Acrylonitrile/Methyl Methacrylate/Vinylidene Chloride Copolymer, Octyldodecanol, Oryzanol, BHT, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Salicylate, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, CI 14700 / Red 4, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Hydroxycitronellal, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B204796/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply every evening to a thoroughly cleansed face and neck.
  • Avoid the eye area.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml

63 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely smell to this cream very rich which is very

5 stars

Lovely smell to this cream very rich which is very beneficial in the winter for my skin .. left skin feeling soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent step up for me from Laser Renew. Very pl

5 stars

Excellent step up for me from Laser Renew. Very pleased - am using entire range, soI know the benefits will be cumulative. Price is now a more important factor to me than in previous years, and I have great confidence in these products which are still reasonable and affordable, given the time scale between purchases compared to my previous regimes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I really like this night cream and have been using

5 stars

I really like this night cream and have been using it for the last two weeks while on holiday. It is easy to apply and non-greasy and smells nice. Great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I used this in conjunction with the day cream in t

5 stars

I used this in conjunction with the day cream in this range. Smart move !!! The texture is slightly heavier than the day cream as one would expect but not thick like some brands I've used. Much airier, lighter and fresh smelling too. On waking my skin still felt moisturised and soft to touch. Simply lovely... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have to say that I am quite impressed with L'Ore

4 stars

I have to say that I am quite impressed with L'Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Night Cream, which I am using it in conjunction with the L'Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Day cream. I have combination skin with a tendency to dry patches on my cheeks particularly in colder winter months so I was excited to see what L’Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Night Cream would do for me. I have been using this product for about a week now and have begun to notice a difference. It is very rich and creamy, so I find I only need a small amount. My skin immediately felt rehydrated, softer and plumped up. In the morning, my skin looks and feels brighter, smoother and dewier. My one criticism would be that the fragrance is not to my liking. There is quite a heavy perfume smell and I would prefer to have no fragrance at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A very rich cream that was easily absorbed. Skin

5 stars

A very rich cream that was easily absorbed. Skin felt soft and nourished and fine lines reduced. A great product with instant results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This cream is a minor miracle!!!! Usually I find

5 stars

This cream is a minor miracle!!!! Usually I find night creams are oily, heavy or sometimes quite strongly scented. Well this cream is none of the above!!!! Goes on beautifully, sinks into your skin, and the quite faint smell is wonderful. No longer do I wake up with dry , tight skin. Wish I had found this years ago as the lines on my face have really decreased ,and especially on my neck. Just a wonderful product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This cream feels lovely on the skin and I didn't w

5 stars

This cream feels lovely on the skin and I didn't wake up 'puffy' like I have with some brands. My skin does feel smoother and my complexion appears so much brighter - definitely a keeper! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A lovely creamy product, applying after cleaning a

5 stars

A lovely creamy product, applying after cleaning at night it leaves your skin feeling smooth and moisturised overnight. I have definitely noticed my skin is less dry and softer. Will keep on using the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have already reviewed this product. Favourably.

5 stars

I have already reviewed this product. Favourably. It is on a separate form. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 63 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

