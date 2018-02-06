L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renew Night Cream 50Ml

Lovely smell to this cream very rich which is very
Lovely smell to this cream very rich which is very beneficial in the winter for my skin .. left skin feeling soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent step up for me from Laser Renew. Very pleased - am using entire range, soI know the benefits will be cumulative. Price is now a more important factor to me than in previous years, and I have great confidence in these products which are still reasonable and affordable, given the time scale between purchases compared to my previous regimes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I really like this night cream and have been using it for the last two weeks while on holiday. It is easy to apply and non-greasy and smells nice. Great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I used this in conjunction with the day cream in this range. Smart move !!! The texture is slightly heavier than the day cream as one would expect but not thick like some brands I've used. Much airier, lighter and fresh smelling too. On waking my skin still felt moisturised and soft to touch. Simply lovely... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have to say that I am quite impressed with L'Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Night Cream, which I am using it in conjunction with the L'Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Day cream. I have combination skin with a tendency to dry patches on my cheeks particularly in colder winter months so I was excited to see what L’Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Night Cream would do for me. I have been using this product for about a week now and have begun to notice a difference. It is very rich and creamy, so I find I only need a small amount. My skin immediately felt rehydrated, softer and plumped up. In the morning, my skin looks and feels brighter, smoother and dewier. My one criticism would be that the fragrance is not to my liking. There is quite a heavy perfume smell and I would prefer to have no fragrance at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A very rich cream that was easily absorbed. Skin felt soft and nourished and fine lines reduced. A great product with instant results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This cream is a minor miracle!!!! Usually I find night creams are oily, heavy or sometimes quite strongly scented. Well this cream is none of the above!!!! Goes on beautifully, sinks into your skin, and the quite faint smell is wonderful. No longer do I wake up with dry , tight skin. Wish I had found this years ago as the lines on my face have really decreased ,and especially on my neck. Just a wonderful product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This cream feels lovely on the skin and I didn't wake up 'puffy' like I have with some brands. My skin does feel smoother and my complexion appears so much brighter - definitely a keeper! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A lovely creamy product, applying after cleaning at night it leaves your skin feeling smooth and moisturised overnight. I have definitely noticed my skin is less dry and softer. Will keep on using the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have already reviewed this product. Favourably. It is on a separate form. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]