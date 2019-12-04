By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mashed Potato 800G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Mashed Potato 800G
¼ of a pack
  • Energy658kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 341kJ / 81kcal

Product Description

  • Mashed potato with skimmed milk and butter.
  • Mashed with milk and butter seasoned with a pinch of salt and pepper. Buttery & Smooth.
  • Buttery & Smooth Mashed with milk and butter seasoned with a pinch of salt and pepper.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Skimmed Milk (24%), Butter (Milk) (3%), Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Peel back film lid and stir, re-cover and heat for a further 15-20 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Chilled: 800W / 900W 10 mins / 9 mins 30 secs
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power for 7 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 3 minutes (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (193g**)
Energy341kJ / 81kcal658kJ / 156kcal
Fat1.9g3.7g
Saturates1.3g2.5g
Carbohydrate13.7g26.4g
Sugars1.7g3.2g
Fibre1.4g2.6g
Protein1.5g2.9g
Salt0.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--
** When microwave heated according to instructions 800g typically weighs 772g.--

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

HAIR IN MY MASH

1 stars

There was a HUMAN HAIR in my mash potato. I’m absolutely disgusted. DO NOT BUY.

Changed recipe, now not smooth and creamy

2 stars

Used to buy this and add 125g butter. Last week I had to add 250g butter, for our taste, and it still wasn't smooth and creamy enough. Changed recipe. Won't be buying again. Makes it too expensive.

Better than expected

4 stars

Better than expected

Good quality at times rather peppery Used as part

3 stars

Good quality at times rather peppery Used as part of main hot meal

Tastes just like homemade. I wouldn't buy any othe

5 stars

Tastes just like homemade. I wouldn't buy any other kind

