Tesco Mashed Potato 800G

HAIR IN MY MASH
There was a HUMAN HAIR in my mash potato. I’m absolutely disgusted. DO NOT BUY.
Changed recipe, now not smooth and creamy
Used to buy this and add 125g butter. Last week I had to add 250g butter, for our taste, and it still wasn't smooth and creamy enough. Changed recipe. Won't be buying again. Makes it too expensive.
Better than expected
Good quality at times rather peppery Used as part of main hot meal
Tastes just like homemade. I wouldn't buy any other kind