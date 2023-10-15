We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Blue Dragon Prawn Crackers 70G

Blue Dragon Prawn Crackers 70G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.50

£2.14/100g

Fried Chinese Style tapioca crackers made with real prawns.For more information on how to enjoy Blue Dragon® products and great meal ideas, visit our website www.bluedragon.com
Our Prawn Crackers are an essential element of an authentic Oriental meal and are just as good for sharing / dipping with family and friends..Made with real prawns for that authentic restaurant experience at home.
At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.Blue Dragon® Sweet Chilli Sauce is the essential dipping sauce for our cracker range and other Oriental foods such as spring rolls or Thai fish cakes.Why not try one of our other crackers from the Blue Dragon® range.Thai spiced crackersIndonesian crackers
Under license from AB World Foods Limited and distributed by GFT Retail Limited.Blue Dragon® is the registered trade mark of AB World Foods Limited, United Kingdom
Ready to eat prawn crackersNo artificial colours or preservatives
Pack size: 70G

Ingredients

Tapioca Flour, Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Prawns (19%) (Crustaceans), Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

May also contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

70g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Chinese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here