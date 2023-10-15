Blue Dragon Prawn Crackers 70G

Fried Chinese Style tapioca crackers made with real prawns. For more information on how to enjoy Blue Dragon® products and great meal ideas, visit our website www.bluedragon.com

Our Prawn Crackers are an essential element of an authentic Oriental meal and are just as good for sharing / dipping with family and friends.. Made with real prawns for that authentic restaurant experience at home.

Blue Dragon® Sweet Chilli Sauce is the essential dipping sauce for our cracker range and other Oriental foods such as spring rolls or Thai fish cakes.

Ready to eat prawn crackers No artificial colours or preservatives

Pack size: 70G

Ingredients

Tapioca Flour, Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Prawns (19%) (Crustaceans), Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

May also contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

70g ℮

