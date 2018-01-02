We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Bic 4 Colour Shine Pen 1 Pack

Bic 4 Colour Shine Pen 1 Pack

4.9(8)
Write a review

£3.50

£3.50/each

Bic 4 Colour Shine Pen 1 PackBlack, blue, red & green: all in one penWide barrel with a shiny silver-effect finishMedium 1mm line
A pack of 1 BIC 4 Colours Shine pen with a sleek, modern, metallic look. It is decked out at random in pink, silver, blue or purple. 4 medium 1.0 mm ballpoints in blue, black, red and green - perfect for anything from writing and drawing to organising your notes. Use the buttons to change colours in a click without ever changing pens.
Always keeping up with the times, the BIC 4 Colours Shine ballpoint pen in this pack is decked out in one of 4 shiny metallic coloursThis pen has 4 medium 1.0 mm ballpoints in blue, red, green and black ink for crisp, precision, colourful writingA legendary design featuring an easy-grip round barrel, a side clip and the signature clicking buttonsLong live the BIC 4 Colours Shine Biro pen. Each refillable ink cartridge writes for an average of 2 km - that's a total of 8 kmMade in Europe the BIC 4 Colours Shine offers unbeatable quality and comes in metallic pink, silver, blue or purple barrels

View all Pens & Pencils

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here