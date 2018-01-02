Bic 4 Colour Shine Pen 1 Pack Black, blue, red & green: all in one pen Wide barrel with a shiny silver-effect finish Medium 1mm line

A pack of 1 BIC 4 Colours Shine pen with a sleek, modern, metallic look. It is decked out at random in pink, silver, blue or purple. 4 medium 1.0 mm ballpoints in blue, black, red and green - perfect for anything from writing and drawing to organising your notes. Use the buttons to change colours in a click without ever changing pens.