By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Aunt Bessie's 2 Giant Yorkshires 230G

5(1)Write a review
Aunt Bessie's 2 Giant Yorkshires 230G
£ 1.25
£5.44/kg
Per oven baked Giant Yorkshire contains
  • Energy1512kJ 359kcal
    16%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.82g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1236kJ/294kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Baked Giant Yorkshire Pudding.
  • Help is at Hand
  • If you're looking for some mealtime inspiration, need any help and advice, or simply want to share your inner Bessie with the world, there are plenty of ways to get in touch.
  • Like, Follow & Tweet
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • For all my latest news, tasty recipe ideas and competitions.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Giant Yorkshire Puddings make teatime so versatile - and in less than 10 minutes! Just pile them high with whatever you're having, from the much loved roast dinner to the craziest combination, anything goes!
  • Real good food made properly in just 9 minutes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg White, Whole Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep me frozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 9 Mins
Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline. Take Care - product will be Hot.
Preheat oven and remove all packaging. Place Yorkshire puddings on a baking tray and position on the top shelf. Cook for 9 minutes, if you like your Yorkshire even crispier try adding an extra minute.
Not Suitable for Microwave Cooking.
Please ensure product is piping hot before serving. Serve Immediately. For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Call us on free 0800 33 22 77
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost Consumer Services ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)Per Yorkshire (115g)* (oven baked)
Energy 1236kJ/294kcal1512kJ/359kcal
Fat 9.0g11g
of which saturates 1.0g1.2g
Carbohydrates44g54g
of which sugars 1.6g1.9g
Fibre 1.7g2.1g
Protein 8.5g10g
Salt 0.67g0.82g
*This pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I adore these but for some reason never on to buy

5 stars

I adore these but for some reason never on to buy for months now

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Co. Sliced Beef In Gravy 210G

£ 0.69
£3.29/kg

Tesco Cheddar Mash 450G

£ 1.50
£3.34/kg

Offer

Bisto Gravy Granules Beef 550G

£ 3.25
£0.59/100g

Aunt Bessie's Mini Roasties 700G

£ 1.50
£2.15/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here