Aunt Bessie's 2 Giant Yorkshires 230G

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1236kJ/294kcal
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg White, Whole Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt
Keep me frozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 9 Mins
Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline. Take Care - product will be Hot.
Preheat oven and remove all packaging. Place Yorkshire puddings on a baking tray and position on the top shelf. Cook for 9 minutes, if you like your Yorkshire even crispier try adding an extra minute.
Not Suitable for Microwave Cooking.
Please ensure product is piping hot before serving. Serve Immediately. For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines.
This pack contains 2 servings
230g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Per Yorkshire (115g)* (oven baked)
|Energy
|1236kJ/294kcal
|1512kJ/359kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|11g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrates
|44g
|54g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Protein
|8.5g
|10g
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.82g
|*This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
