Tesco Finest 4 All Butter & Cherry Scones
£ 1.50
£0.38/each
One scone
  • Energy1028kJ 244kcal
    12%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars16.0g
    18%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1469kJ / 349kcal

Product Description

  • 4 All butter scones with sweetened dried sour cherries, Cornish buttermilk and Cornish clotted cream.
  • Our Tesco finest scones are made by a family run bakery specialising in scones, using only the very best ingredients. Made with buttermilk and thick, silky Cornish clotted cream for a rich flavour and soft, crumbly texture. A generous scattering of cherries gives a sweet yet tangy note.
  • Made with buttermilk and Cornish clotted cream for a rich flavour and crumbly texture.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sweetened Dried Sour Cherries (20%)[Cherry, Sugar], Cornish Buttermilk (Milk) (15%), Butter (Milk) (11%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Cornish Clotted Cream (Milk) (3%), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion
  • Try serving with jam and clotted cream.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature.
  • Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x Scones

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scone (70g)
Energy1469kJ / 349kcal1028kJ / 244kcal
Fat10.3g7.2g
Saturates6.5g4.6g
Carbohydrate56.0g39.2g
Sugars22.9g16.0g
Fibre1.9g1.3g
Protein7.1g5.0g
Salt1.2g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

9 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Bring them back

5 stars

These are my all time favourite cherry scones and I wish Tesco would bring them back!

BRING THEM BACK

5 stars

These are the bestest scones I’ve ever had. Tartness of the cherry pairs perfectly with buttery scone. Please please bring them back!

Please bring these back!

5 stars

I loved these scones - please bring them back! The scones were sweet and the cherries slightly tart. Totally delicious. And although the fruit scones are nice the sour cherries are much tastier. I can't tell you how disappointed I am that they are no longer available.

Bring these back!

5 stars

Bring them back! Such good scones -light, fluffy and generously cherry -raisin + cherry just don't compare!

Delicious seasonal treat

5 stars

Really lovely scones, full of juicy cherries

Very yummy. Search for as soon as delivery arrives

5 stars

Finger licking good. Light, buttery and plenty of cherries. We search our shopping for these as soon the delivery arrives. Very yummy.

THE LAST LOT OF CHERRY SCONES WE BOUGHT, TWO SCONE

2 stars

THE LAST LOT OF CHERRY SCONES WE BOUGHT, TWO SCONES HAD NO CHERRIES IN IN THEM, -- ONE SCOME HAD ONE CHERRY, ---- THE FORTH SCONE HAD THREE CHERRIES, --- THAT'S THE SECOND TIME THAT'S HAPPENED, -- IF IT HAPPENS AGAIN I'LL HAND THEM BACK TO THE DRIVER NEXT TIME HE CALLS .

Flat with sour cherries, not nice.

1 stars

Flat with sour cherries, not nice.

Not even if they were free.

1 stars

What didn't arrive already broken in the pack soon fell apart when I tried to cut them in half, buttering the pieces was a nightmare and when I finally tasted a bit the cherry was so tart I cringed. Never again.

