Tesco Finest 4 All Butter & Cherry Scones

Bring them back
These are my all time favourite cherry scones and I wish Tesco would bring them back!
BRING THEM BACK
These are the bestest scones I’ve ever had. Tartness of the cherry pairs perfectly with buttery scone. Please please bring them back!
Please bring these back!
I loved these scones - please bring them back! The scones were sweet and the cherries slightly tart. Totally delicious. And although the fruit scones are nice the sour cherries are much tastier. I can't tell you how disappointed I am that they are no longer available.
Bring these back!
Bring them back! Such good scones -light, fluffy and generously cherry -raisin + cherry just don't compare!
Delicious seasonal treat
Really lovely scones, full of juicy cherries
Very yummy. Search for as soon as delivery arrives
Finger licking good. Light, buttery and plenty of cherries. We search our shopping for these as soon the delivery arrives. Very yummy.
THE LAST LOT OF CHERRY SCONES WE BOUGHT, TWO SCONE
THE LAST LOT OF CHERRY SCONES WE BOUGHT, TWO SCONES HAD NO CHERRIES IN IN THEM, -- ONE SCOME HAD ONE CHERRY, ---- THE FORTH SCONE HAD THREE CHERRIES, --- THAT'S THE SECOND TIME THAT'S HAPPENED, -- IF IT HAPPENS AGAIN I'LL HAND THEM BACK TO THE DRIVER NEXT TIME HE CALLS .
Flat with sour cherries, not nice.
Not even if they were free.
What didn't arrive already broken in the pack soon fell apart when I tried to cut them in half, buttering the pieces was a nightmare and when I finally tasted a bit the cherry was so tart I cringed. Never again.