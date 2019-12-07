By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Mixed Sized Blue Eggs 6 Pack

4.5(14)Write a review
Tesco Finest Mixed Sized Blue Eggs 6 Pack
£ 1.90
£0.32/each
One typical egg
  • Energy241kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Mixed weight class A free range eggs.
  • See egginfo.co.uk and eggrecipes.co.uk
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tesco.com/realfood
  • From trusted British farms. Our freshly laid eggs come from selected farms where hens are free to roam and forage on open pastures from dawn to dusk, and are safely housed in barns overnight.
  • With a striking pastel blue shell and rich golden yolk. From hens free to roam outdoors
  • Contains eggs of different sizes. Natural variations may occur in shell colour.
  • With a striking pastel shell and rich golden yolk
  • From hens free to roam outdoors

Information

Storage

Consumer advice - To maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

300g

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlone typical egg (50g)
Energy547kJ / 131kcal241kJ / 58kcal
Fat9.0g4.0g
Saturates2.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein12.6g5.5g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good quality and taste well worth the expensi

5 stars

Very good quality and taste well worth the expensive Please

Usually good quality - pretty shells if needed

4 stars

Generally, I like these eggs - the colour of the shells isn't that important to me as I'm not trying to entice kids to eat them and the shells go in the bin, after all! If ordering online, like any eggs, make sure you add a picker's note to get the longest use-by date possible if you won't use them within a week as quality deteriorates I have no issue with mixed-size boxes as a) hens don't lay eggs to a standard size to pander to human beings! b) it's not that hard to adjust a recipe - cooking a Victoria sandwich? Well, it's equal quantities of eggs, fat, flour & sugar, so weigh the eggs first then the rest - cooking lesson No 1 when I was at school in the 1970s and before that at home where my Nan just used balance scales... c) anything else like scrambled eggs - seriously, how hard is it to break another egg into the pan? I used to keep ducks and hens, so know when an egg is fresh - when broken into a pan / dish etc, the yolk should be bright, firm and domed, the white should be in two parts - a slightly lower dome around the yolk and then a flatter dome outside of that... It should NOT spread across half a frying pan - that's stale! People used to refuse to take my duck's eggs when they were 3 days old saying "OMG, they'd 3 days old!" - until I pointed out supermarket eggs are generally 3 weeks old before they hit the shop & then have a use-by date of a week or more... There's so much knowledge around food that's in danger of being lost... it's partly why I add reviews as I often see things that are just about people not understanding how to store things properly, what can safely be kept / used beyond those dates we see or even, how to cook basic things

The BEST eggs I have ever had, so far! I'm over th

5 stars

The BEST eggs I have ever had, so far! I'm over the moon and use them for frying eggs my husband loved it so much also surprised with the egg yolks colour, so rich and tasty! Absolutely PERFECT! I definitely will buy it again because it will make my dishes or breakfast much more luxury. 5 stars ★★★★★

Fun blue eggs with bright yellow yolks

5 stars

Fun really blue eggs, with bright yellow yolks. A luxury for breakfast.

good one product

3 stars

good one product

They're good eggs, but I'd take Clarence Court egg

5 stars

They're good eggs, but I'd take Clarence Court eggs over them any day (which sadly are unavailable at Tesco)

well worth the cost

5 stars

I haven't had the blue ones, but the very brown ones, the Chestnut Moran were lovely. The taste and quality were excellent. They were the best eggs I've had for a long time. They also cooked well and didn't break when put into boiling water, straight from the fridge. If they were stocked I'd buy them again.

good value .

5 stars

very good I have had mine fried and boild sliced up on a role with some salad.

Not for me

2 stars

Not impressed with these eggs at all. They seemed stale despite quite a long sell by date..the whites were flat and both the yolks broke in the pan. Certainly not the finest as advertised.

Well worth the extra cost.

5 stars

Bought these to try as "something different" and I wasn't disappointed, great quality eggs, lovely tasting and make awesome scrambled eggs.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

£ 0.85
£0.85/each

Tesco Finest Mixed Sized Brown Eggs 6 Pack

£ 1.90
£0.32/each

Tesco Ripe & Ready Twin Pack Avocados

£ 1.80
£0.90/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here