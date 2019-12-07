Tesco Finest Mixed Sized Blue Eggs 6 Pack

Usually good quality - pretty shells if needed

4 stars

A Tesco Customer24th November 2019

Generally, I like these eggs - the colour of the shells isn't that important to me as I'm not trying to entice kids to eat them and the shells go in the bin, after all! If ordering online, like any eggs, make sure you add a picker's note to get the longest use-by date possible if you won't use them within a week as quality deteriorates I have no issue with mixed-size boxes as a) hens don't lay eggs to a standard size to pander to human beings! b) it's not that hard to adjust a recipe - cooking a Victoria sandwich? Well, it's equal quantities of eggs, fat, flour & sugar, so weigh the eggs first then the rest - cooking lesson No 1 when I was at school in the 1970s and before that at home where my Nan just used balance scales... c) anything else like scrambled eggs - seriously, how hard is it to break another egg into the pan? I used to keep ducks and hens, so know when an egg is fresh - when broken into a pan / dish etc, the yolk should be bright, firm and domed, the white should be in two parts - a slightly lower dome around the yolk and then a flatter dome outside of that... It should NOT spread across half a frying pan - that's stale! People used to refuse to take my duck's eggs when they were 3 days old saying "OMG, they'd 3 days old!" - until I pointed out supermarket eggs are generally 3 weeks old before they hit the shop & then have a use-by date of a week or more... There's so much knowledge around food that's in danger of being lost... it's partly why I add reviews as I often see things that are just about people not understanding how to store things properly, what can safely be kept / used beyond those dates we see or even, how to cook basic things