Dolmio Pasta Vita Carbonara 270G

Product Description
- Creamy carbonara sauce with Fusilli pasta - a delicious meal in two separate pots, giving you a great taste.
- Serves 1
- Creamy carbonara sauce with fusilli pasta
- Perfect in 90 seconds
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Fusilli: Cooked Pasta (Water, Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg Albumen Dehydrated), Sunflower Oil), Sauce: Water, Cream (from Milk) (13%), Ham (6.7%) (Pork, Water, Brine Mix (Dextrose, Stabiliser: Triphosphate, Flavouring, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate), Salt, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Powder (Palm Fat, Lactose, Milk Protein), Onion Powder, Sugar, Natural Flavouring (contains Milk), Smoke Flavouring, Spices
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Produce of
Made in EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK Ltd.
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK Ltd.,
- Consumer Care.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.dolmio.com
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.dolmio.ie
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (270g) (%*)
|Energy
|501kJ / 119kcal
|1354kJ (16%) / 322kcal (16%)
|Fat
|3.8g
|10.2g (15%)
|of which saturates
|1.9g
|5.1g (26%)
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|46.2g (17%)
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|3.1g (3%)
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.9g
|Protein
|3.8g
|10.2g (20%)
|Salt
|0.45g
|1.22g (20%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
