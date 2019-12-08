By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Uncle Bens Rice Time Chilli Con Carne 300G

4(1)Write a review
Uncle Bens Rice Time Chilli Con Carne 300G
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg
Per portion (300g)
  • Energy1398kJ 330kcal
    17%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt1.23g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Chilli con carne sauce with Beef, Beans and Sweetcorn, with our long grain rice in a separate pot
  • Chilli con carne sauce with Beef, Beans and Sweetcorn, with our long grain rice in a separate pot
  • Begin with Uncle Ben's® and bring a smile to meal times. With our specially prepared rice, carefully selected ingredients and a touch of Uncle Ben's know-how, you can enjoy perfect rice meals every time. Simply no need for artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
  • Serves 1
  • Perfect for lunch
  • Perfect in 90 seconds
  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 300g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Sauce: Tomatoes, Water, Adzuki Beans (7.7%), Beef (5.7%), Onions, Sweetcorn (3.8%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Spices, Salt, Cocoa Powder, Onion Powder (Roasted), Natural Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Herbs, Rice: Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: How to make your tasty meal for one:
1. Peel back the lid of each pot about a quarter of the way across.
2. Stand both pots in the microwave and heat for 1 1/2 minutes at 800W.
3. Open carefully, pour the sauce over the rice, stir together and enjoy!
Take care! The pots will be hot after microwaving.

Produce of

Made in EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK Ltd.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,

Return to

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK Ltd.,
  • Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.unclebens.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.unclebens.ie

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (300g) (%*)
Energy 466kJ / 110kcal1398kJ (17%) / 330kcal (17%)
Fat 0.7g2.1g (3%)
of which saturates 0.1g0.3g (2%)
Carbohydrate 22.0g66.0g (24%)
of which sugars 1.9g5.7g (6%)
Fibre 1.1g3.3g
Protein 3.4g10.2g (20%)
Salt 0.41g1.23g (21%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Quick tasty lunch

4 stars

A useful quick and easy lunch. No meat in it but I don't mind that. Tasty and filling. Not sure about the cooking times - I usually find it needs a few more seconds of heating in microwave.

