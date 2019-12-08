Uncle Bens Rice Time Chilli Con Carne 300G

Quick tasty lunch
A useful quick and easy lunch. No meat in it but I don't mind that. Tasty and filling. Not sure about the cooking times - I usually find it needs a few more seconds of heating in microwave.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ / 110kcal
Sauce: Tomatoes, Water, Adzuki Beans (7.7%), Beef (5.7%), Onions, Sweetcorn (3.8%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Spices, Salt, Cocoa Powder, Onion Powder (Roasted), Natural Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Herbs, Rice: Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: How to make your tasty meal for one:
1. Peel back the lid of each pot about a quarter of the way across.
2. Stand both pots in the microwave and heat for 1 1/2 minutes at 800W.
3. Open carefully, pour the sauce over the rice, stir together and enjoy!
Take care! The pots will be hot after microwaving.
Made in EU
1 Servings
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (300g) (%*)
|Energy
|466kJ / 110kcal
|1398kJ (17%) / 330kcal (17%)
|Fat
|0.7g
|2.1g (3%)
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.3g (2%)
|Carbohydrate
|22.0g
|66.0g (24%)
|of which sugars
|1.9g
|5.7g (6%)
|Fibre
|1.1g
|3.3g
|Protein
|3.4g
|10.2g (20%)
|Salt
|0.41g
|1.23g (21%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019