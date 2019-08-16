Birds Eye 18 Potato Waffles 1.02Kg

A versatile waffle
As waffles go, I love them, not much else to say. Go with some many meals from breakfast to supper, enjoy.
Rock hard
Usless. Whole box not eaten as no matter how cooked they are rock hard. Disappointed child
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Potato (87%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Granules, Potato Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (E464)#, White Pepper, # E464 is derived from a natural plant material. We use it to control the level of fat absorbed by the waffles and to maintain their shape & texture
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.
Grill
Instructions: High grill, 8 - 12 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden yellow.
Do not overcook. Follow recommended cooking times.
Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 7, 15 mins.
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden yellow.
Do not overcook. Follow recommended cooking times.
If preparing smaller quantities, reduce the cooking time.
Our real potatoes vary throughout the year, so the time taken to become crisp and golden yellow may also vary.
This pack contains 18 portions
Carton. Recyclable
1.02kg ℮
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Waffle (58g) Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|752kJ
|442kJ
|- kcal
|180kcal
|106kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|5.1g
|- of which Saturates
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|22.0g
|13.0g
|- of which Sugars
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.0g
|Protein
|2.5g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.44g
