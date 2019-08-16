Birds Eye 18 Potato Waffles 1.02Kg

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.

These instructions are guidelines only.

Do not refreeze after defrosting.



Grill

Instructions: High grill, 8 - 12 mins

Pre-heat the grill.

Turn over halfway through cooking.

Cook until crisp and golden yellow.

Do not overcook. Follow recommended cooking times.



Oven cook

Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.

220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 7, 15 mins.

Pre-heat the oven.

Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.

Turn over halfway through cooking.

Cook until crisp and golden yellow.

Do not overcook. Follow recommended cooking times.

If preparing smaller quantities, reduce the cooking time.

Our real potatoes vary throughout the year, so the time taken to become crisp and golden yellow may also vary.

