Birds Eye 18 Potato Waffles 1.02Kg

£ 2.35
£2.31/kg
Per waffle (58g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy442kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.44g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Waffles made with freshly mashed potatoes, prefried.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Grill 'em
  • Bake 'em
  • Load 'em
  • Love 'em!
  • Great for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack!
  • Load them with your favourite toppings and truck in!
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Deliciously crisp and fluffy
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1.02kg

Information

Ingredients

Potato (87%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Granules, Potato Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (E464)#, White Pepper, # E464 is derived from a natural plant material. We use it to control the level of fat absorbed by the waffles and to maintain their shape & texture

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: High grill, 8 - 12 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden yellow.
Do not overcook. Follow recommended cooking times.

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 7, 15 mins.
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden yellow.
Do not overcook. Follow recommended cooking times.
If preparing smaller quantities, reduce the cooking time.
Our real potatoes vary throughout the year, so the time taken to become crisp and golden yellow may also vary.

Number of uses

This pack contains 18 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

1.02kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Waffle (58g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ752kJ442kJ
- kcal180kcal106kcal
Fat8.7g5.1g
- of which Saturates0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate22.0g13.0g
- of which Sugars0.7g0.4g
Fibre1.7g1.0g
Protein2.5g1.4g
Salt0.75g0.44g
This pack contains 18 portions--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

A versatile waffle

5 stars

As waffles go, I love them, not much else to say. Go with some many meals from breakfast to supper, enjoy.

Rock hard

1 stars

Usless. Whole box not eaten as no matter how cooked they are rock hard. Disappointed child

