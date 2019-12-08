Birds Eye 10 Potato Waffles 567G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.

Do not overcook. Follow recommended cooking times.

Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.

These instructions are guidelines only.

Do Not refreeze after defrosting.



Grill

Instructions: Alternatively, grill.

High Grill 8 - 12 mins

Pre-heat the grill.

Turn over halfway through cooking.

Cook until crisp and golden.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 7 15 mins

Pre-heat the oven. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.

Turn over halfway through cooking.

Cook until crisp and golden yellow.

