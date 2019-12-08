By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 10 Potato Waffles 567G

4(10)Write a review
£ 1.50
£2.65/kg
Per waffle (58g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy442kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.44g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Waffles made with freshly mashed potatoes, prefried.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Grill 'em
  • Bake 'em
  • Load 'em
  • Love 'em
  • Waffly versatile
  • Great for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack!
  • Load them with your favourite toppings and tuck in!
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Delicious crisp & fluffy
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 567g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (87%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Granules, Potato Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (E464)#, White Pepper, # E464 is derived from a natural plant material. We use it to control the level of fat absorbed by the waffles and to maintain their shape & texture

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Do not overcook. Follow recommended cooking times.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill.
High Grill 8 - 12 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 7 15 mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden yellow.

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
Net Contents

567g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Waffle (58g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ752kJ442kJ
- kcal180kcal106kcal
Fat 8.7g5.1g
- of which Saturates 0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate 22.0g13.0g
- of which Sugars 0.7g0.4g
Fibre 1.7g1.0g
Protein 2.5g1.4g
Salt 0.75g0.44g
This pack contains 10 portions--

10 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

please re-stock

4 stars

why have you stopped stocking these?? my children love them

Gluten free are disgusting.

1 stars

Have eaten potato waffles for years but after trying the gluten free will not be buying them again.They are disgusting.

A tour de potato

5 stars

Never before has a potato come in such an unusual form. Such power, strength and suitable beauty. The brutalist construction bends the mind and wets the mouth. From first bite to last I was on a stairway to heaven. Heaven is a place on earth.

Teenage son loves them!

5 stars

Great product which my son loves. They are low in fat and a great way for him to have a snack after school than chocolate or crisps.

First time bought

1 stars

Have not tried before, found them tasteless, followed cooking guidelines but these are all out of sink with product. WILL NOT BUY AGAIN.

Changed recipe??

3 stars

I have been eating Birdseye Potato Waffles for years as a great gluten free alternative to bread for breakfast. The past 2 times I have had them, they just haven’t grilled well, barely coloured at all and have just not tasted nearly as good, almost a bit “off” tasting. Have you changed the recipe?

Versatile. Tasty

5 stars

I love these, quick healthy meal...egg on top and bag of Birdseye frozen veg (also excellent product). (Sometimes I’m a devil and add cheese). Good value, big packs are very good value!

Quick Easy Delicious Cheap

5 stars

You don't even need a topping so fabulous golden fluffy waffles nicest I've ever had!

Versatile

5 stars

The only waffles I buy, much nicer than other brands and they go with almost anything. Love them!

Excellence

5 stars

I woke up this morning craving waffles. I went to the freezer to find there was only 2 of your waffles left. 2 is never enough. There was another brand of waffles in the freezer also, so I threw on two of them as well. As I sit here eating my four waffles, I have realised the difference between excellence and a copy cat. Your waffles are leaps and bounds ahead of the rest. Never stop what your doing because you are doing it perfectly.

