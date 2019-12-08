Birds Eye 10 Potato Waffles 567G

please re-stock
why have you stopped stocking these?? my children love them
Gluten free are disgusting.
Have eaten potato waffles for years but after trying the gluten free will not be buying them again.They are disgusting.
A tour de potato
Never before has a potato come in such an unusual form. Such power, strength and suitable beauty. The brutalist construction bends the mind and wets the mouth. From first bite to last I was on a stairway to heaven. Heaven is a place on earth.
Teenage son loves them!
Great product which my son loves. They are low in fat and a great way for him to have a snack after school than chocolate or crisps.
First time bought
Have not tried before, found them tasteless, followed cooking guidelines but these are all out of sink with product. WILL NOT BUY AGAIN.
Changed recipe??
I have been eating Birdseye Potato Waffles for years as a great gluten free alternative to bread for breakfast. The past 2 times I have had them, they just haven’t grilled well, barely coloured at all and have just not tasted nearly as good, almost a bit “off” tasting. Have you changed the recipe?
Versatile. Tasty
I love these, quick healthy meal...egg on top and bag of Birdseye frozen veg (also excellent product). (Sometimes I’m a devil and add cheese). Good value, big packs are very good value!
Quick Easy Delicious Cheap
You don't even need a topping so fabulous golden fluffy waffles nicest I've ever had!
Versatile
The only waffles I buy, much nicer than other brands and they go with almost anything. Love them!
Excellence
I woke up this morning craving waffles. I went to the freezer to find there was only 2 of your waffles left. 2 is never enough. There was another brand of waffles in the freezer also, so I threw on two of them as well. As I sit here eating my four waffles, I have realised the difference between excellence and a copy cat. Your waffles are leaps and bounds ahead of the rest. Never stop what your doing because you are doing it perfectly.