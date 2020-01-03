By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sellotape On Hand Dispenser

  • Both hands free to wrap
  • Variable tape lengths of Super Clear Tape
  • Refillable dispenser
  • This convenient dispenser allows you to have both hands free to wrap whilst still holding your tape. You can wear the dispenser on your fingers like a ring, leaving you free to use both hands. Contains 1 x 18mm x 15m roll of crystal clear Sellotape Super Clear tape.

Bought this for Christmas wrapping because I could

1 stars

Bought this for Christmas wrapping because I could not buy refills for my Scotch Pop Up Dispenser, which is brilliant and very easy to use. The Sellotape dispenser is designed to be worn on the fingers, it rubbed all four knuckles and was painful to use. As you pulled on the tape to then tear off that really dug into the knuckles. Had to go back to old fashioned tape and scissors.

useful tool

4 stars

the sellotape dispenser has been very useful especially at christmas

