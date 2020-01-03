Sellotape On Hand Dispenser

Bought this for Christmas wrapping because I could
Bought this for Christmas wrapping because I could not buy refills for my Scotch Pop Up Dispenser, which is brilliant and very easy to use. The Sellotape dispenser is designed to be worn on the fingers, it rubbed all four knuckles and was painful to use. As you pulled on the tape to then tear off that really dug into the knuckles. Had to go back to old fashioned tape and scissors.
useful tool
the sellotape dispenser has been very useful especially at christmas