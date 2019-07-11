By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Natures Path Mixed Berry Granola 312G

2.5(2)Write a review
Natures Path Mixed Berry Granola 312G
£ 3.00
£0.96/100g

Product Description

  • Baked gluten free oat granola with mixed berries, and yogurt chunks.
  • Sublime gluten free granolas are just the latest chapter in our ongoing adventure to show that a 'free-from' diet needn't mean being excluded from Mother Nature's honest yet tantalizingly tasty ingredients.
  • When thinking about which wholesome and environmentally responsible grains, seeds and fruits to include within our small batches of beautifully golden-baked whole grain clusters, we avoided the temptation to simply opt for the easiest or most straight-forward option. We hope you agree that our crunchy, nobbly, clusters of golden baked oats go very nicely with the sweet organic strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and chunks of creamy yogurt.
  • Nature's Path is a friendly, family-owned, 'organic-only' cereal producer where words like taste and trust stand side by side. Although some might suggest that we're a little set in our ways, we believe it's only right to stay friends with the wider environment by always leaving the soil better than we found it.
  • "Always leave the soil better than you found it."
  • Rupert Stephens, father of Arran, the founder of Nature's Path
  • Pack is sold by weight not volume.
  • Settling of contents may occur during transit.
  • Nice & nobbly
  • Organic
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 312g

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Rolled Oats*, Raw Cane Sugar*, Sunflower Oil*, Yogurt Chips (1%)* (Sugar*, Palm Kernel Oil*, Non-Fat Milk Powder*, Lactic Acid, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin*, Salt, Vanilla*), Rice Starch*, Freeze-Dried Blueberries (0.5%)*, Freeze-Dried Berry Blend* (0.5%)* (Strawberries*, Raspberries*), Sea Salt, Natural Flavour, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract, *Organic

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts and tree Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place.

Produce of

Product of USA

Number of uses

This pack contains about 10 servings

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Not "Feeling the Love"? If you're less than thrilled with this product, let us know. Just send us the emptied bag with freshness code.
Net Contents

312g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 1954 kJ586 kJ
-467 kcal140 kcal
Fat 13 g4.0 g
of which saturates 1.9 g0.6 g
Carbohydrate 73 g22 g
of which sugars 27 g8.0 g
Fibre 6.7 g2.0 g
Protein 10 g3.0 g
Salt 0.45 g0.2 g
This pack contains about 10 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice BUT...

3 stars

Nice but way too sugary

Too much sugar

2 stars

Far too sweet

