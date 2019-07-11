Natures Path Mixed Berry Granola 312G

Nice BUT...
Nice but way too sugary
Too much sugar
Far too sweet
Gluten Free Rolled Oats*, Raw Cane Sugar*, Sunflower Oil*, Yogurt Chips (1%)* (Sugar*, Palm Kernel Oil*, Non-Fat Milk Powder*, Lactic Acid, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin*, Salt, Vanilla*), Rice Starch*, Freeze-Dried Blueberries (0.5%)*, Freeze-Dried Berry Blend* (0.5%)* (Strawberries*, Raspberries*), Sea Salt, Natural Flavour, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract, *Organic
Store in a dry place.
Product of USA
This pack contains about 10 servings
312g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1954 kJ
|586 kJ
|-
|467 kcal
|140 kcal
|Fat
|13 g
|4.0 g
|of which saturates
|1.9 g
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|73 g
|22 g
|of which sugars
|27 g
|8.0 g
|Fibre
|6.7 g
|2.0 g
|Protein
|10 g
|3.0 g
|Salt
|0.45 g
|0.2 g
|-
|-
