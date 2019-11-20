By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Southern Fried Bites 300G

4.5(6)Write a review
Quorn Southern Fried Bites 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
Per 3 Bites
  • Energy853kJ 203kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g:

Product Description

  • Meat free bites, made with Mycoprotein™, coated in southern style crumb
  • Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
  • To discover lots of Quorn recipes and to explore the whole range, simply visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Why not try our delicious Quorn Southern Fried Bites? Vegetarian chicken chunks coated in a Southern Style crispy crumb, they're super tasty served with homemade coleslaw. Ready from the oven in just 18 minutes, they make a great snack too.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfyingly simple
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 300g
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein™ (57%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Sunflower Oil, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Wheat Starch, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Yeast & Yeast Extract, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper, Fennel, Nutmeg), Sugar, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Citric Acid, Wheat Gluten, Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook from frozen Remove all packaging.
18 min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Cook on the middle shelf.
All appliances very, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Love cooking with Quorn™ our Souther Fried Bites are great for Dipping and Sharing or try in a fresh Tortilla Wrap

Number of uses

2-3 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g:(as sold) Per 3 Bites:
Energy :836kJ853kJ
-199kcal203kcal
Fat :8.1g8.2g
of which saturates :1.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate :19.8g20.2g
of which sugars :1.9g1.9g
Fibre :3.4g3.5g
Protein :10.3g10.5g
Salt :1.2g1.2g
Serves 2-3:--

6 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Quorn really need to get rid of the egg in this re

3 stars

Quorn really need to get rid of the egg in this recipe and make it properly vegan.

Absolutely delicious. Best ever vegetarian nuggets

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Best vegetarian nuggets ever. Light crispy well seasoned peppery crumb coating with a moist tasty filling. Defy anyone to find better, enjoyed by everyone in our family young & old ENJOY!!

Delicious, I love these!

5 stars

These are delicious, the taste and flavour really gives you the southern fried chicken feeling but without eating meat. I have them sliced on a piece of sourdough toast with chipotle mayonnaise, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes and rocket and it’s like a delicious restaurant lunch, I call it my open Californian sandwich. This is my favourite quorn product!

Like the real thing!

5 stars

Love all the Quorn 'chicken' range, not had a bad one yet and most of the breaded stuff you can't tell the differnece

Delicious, love the spices and the breading

5 stars

Delicious, love the spices and the breading

Lovely!

5 stars

Used these to make a vegan chicken wrap with spicy salsa sauce and salad, just like the ones I used to get from KFC before I stopped eating meat. Tastes fantastic!

