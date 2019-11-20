Quorn Southern Fried Bites 300G

Quorn really need to get rid of the egg in this re
Quorn really need to get rid of the egg in this recipe and make it properly vegan.
Absolutely delicious. Best ever vegetarian nuggets
Absolutely delicious. Best vegetarian nuggets ever. Light crispy well seasoned peppery crumb coating with a moist tasty filling. Defy anyone to find better, enjoyed by everyone in our family young & old ENJOY!!
Delicious, I love these!
These are delicious, the taste and flavour really gives you the southern fried chicken feeling but without eating meat. I have them sliced on a piece of sourdough toast with chipotle mayonnaise, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes and rocket and it’s like a delicious restaurant lunch, I call it my open Californian sandwich. This is my favourite quorn product!
Like the real thing!
Love all the Quorn 'chicken' range, not had a bad one yet and most of the breaded stuff you can't tell the differnece
Delicious, love the spices and the breading
Lovely!
Used these to make a vegan chicken wrap with spicy salsa sauce and salad, just like the ones I used to get from KFC before I stopped eating meat. Tastes fantastic!