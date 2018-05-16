Quorn 2 Quarter Pounders 227G

- Energy797kJ 191kcal9%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt1.8g31%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 768kJ
Product Description
- Meat free savoury flavour burgers, made with Mycoprotein™
- To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn™ products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at: www.quorn.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Proudly meat free
- Deliciously versatile
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 227g
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein™ (41%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Flour, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate; Colour: Plain Caramel), Onions, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Natural Flavouring (contains Smoke Flavourings), Milk Proteins, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/ mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C.Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed. Best Before End: See Side of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill. Brush with a little oil.
Grill on a medium heat, turn frequently.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6. Brush with a little oil. Cook on the middle shelf.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Return to
- We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
- Please return all packaging (UK only) to
- Quorn Customer Services,
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Or call us on 0845 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com
Net Contents
227g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as grilled) Per 100g
|(as grilled) Per Quarterpounder
|Energy
|768kJ
|797kJ
|-
|184kcal
|191kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|9.4g
|of which saturates
|3.2g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|7.8g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|4.9g
|Protein
|15.9g
|16.5g
|Salt
|1.8g
|1.8g
|Serves 2
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019