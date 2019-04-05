By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lemon Cheesecake 3X100g

Product Description

  • Digestive biscuit crumb topped with cheesecake filling and lemon compote.
  • Creamy & Zesty. Digestive biscuit crumb layered with a fruity lemon compote.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:  Cheesecake Filling (49%) [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Lemon Compote (30%) [Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Flavouring, Colour (Lutein)], Digestive Biscuit Crumb Base (21%) [Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate)].

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x 100g e (300g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (100g)
Energy1066kJ / 254kcal1066kJ / 254kcal
Fat10.7g10.7g
Saturates4.9g4.9g
Carbohydrate35.9g35.9g
Sugars23.3g23.3g
Fibre0.4g0.4g
Protein3.3g3.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Favorite product

5 stars

The best dessert in the store. Lovely and sharp. Could do with being bigger!!

Your dentist wll love this!

1 stars

The cheeseake part is fine, but the topping is SO sweet it dissolves your teeth enamel. The superhighway to diabetes unfortunately. Remove the topping and add a wallop of whipped cream, if neccessary

Truthfully amazing

5 stars

So what can I say well these little cheesecake are by far the best I have ever tasted they are unbelievable and they just melt in your mouth truthfully amazing and I have tested all off the other supermarkets ones of these they the best well done Tesco’s

Beautiful what more can I say

5 stars

I could live on these. They are delicious & if Tesco ever stop doing them I shall starve.

