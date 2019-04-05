Tesco Lemon Cheesecake 3X100g

Favorite product
The best dessert in the store. Lovely and sharp. Could do with being bigger!!
Your dentist wll love this!
The cheeseake part is fine, but the topping is SO sweet it dissolves your teeth enamel. The superhighway to diabetes unfortunately. Remove the topping and add a wallop of whipped cream, if neccessary
Truthfully amazing
So what can I say well these little cheesecake are by far the best I have ever tasted they are unbelievable and they just melt in your mouth truthfully amazing and I have tested all off the other supermarkets ones of these they the best well done Tesco’s
Beautiful what more can I say
I could live on these. They are delicious & if Tesco ever stop doing them I shall starve.