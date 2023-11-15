Marigold Sensitive Gloves Medium 1 Pair

Why Marigold Gloves For Sensitive Skin? Lots of reasons. Our Gloves For Sensitive Skin have been specially developed for just that... Latex free, super-strong but gentle, longer cuffs for even more protection and an extra-comfy cotton lining. Our safe-hold pattern gives you even more grip and our special coating provides extra protection and durability.

Since we made the first rubber gloves in 1947, we've been providing the performance and protection you need to tackle the toughest jobs. Marigold transforms the dullest chore into one with a sense of purpose, pride and deep satisfaction. We call it the Marigold cleaning glow. Why not try: - Extra-Life Kitchen Gloves - Longer Bathroom Gloves - Extra-Tough Outdoor Gloves - Ultra-Fine Disposable Gloves

Check your size: 8 1/2 L, 7 1/2 M, 6 1/2 S Not for Food Safe CE - For minimal risks only - EN 420:2003+A1:2009 - PPE Regulation 2016/425 - REACH Regulation 1907/2006

Latex free Super-strong but gentle Longer cuffs, cotton-lined, double layered

Net Contents

1 x Pair

Preparation and Usage