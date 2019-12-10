By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco British Chicken Crown With Lemon Salt & Pepper 700G

3(9)Write a review
Tesco British Chicken Crown With Lemon Salt & Pepper 700G
£ 5.00
£7.15/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy892kJ 212kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 681kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh skin-on chicken breast crown topped with sea salt, lemon and pepper rub, garnished with parsley.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted British Farms. Our chickens are reared by selected farmers in spacious barns with daylight and bales to encourage natural behaviours and ensure their wellbeing. Perfect for a hassle free family meal, just place in the oven and follow the simple cooking instructions.
  • Oven ready and seals in flavour for perfect results
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • From trusted farms
  • Oven ready and seals in flavour for perfect results
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast Crown (95%), Dried Onion, Sugar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Lemon Powder, Dried Garlic, Parsley, Lemon Oil, Thyme Powder, Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Leave the crown in the bag.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 1 hour
Place bagged crown in a deep roasting tray. Place in centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Cut open a square panel and remove. Place back in oven for another 20 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator.
  • Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (131g**)
Energy681kJ / 162kcal892kJ / 212kcal
Fat5.0g6.6g
Saturates1.4g1.8g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.8g
Sugars1.4g1.8g
Fibre0.5g0.7g
Protein27.5g36.1g
Salt0.9g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 700g typically weighs 524g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Just thinking...!

3 stars

I wonder if customers are confusing this chicken crown with the larger roast chicken in a bag at the same cost?? Also, if something arrives with a short date on it, always ring the number on the delivery note as they will usually refund it. Then you could freeze the items but record on it how short the use by date was so it's safe to eat after defrosting and cooking.

Serves 4 people?

1 stars

I used to buy this all the time so ordered, I had to sit down when I saw the size of it. Same price, seems like half the size. Will not be ordering again.

Handy and quick

4 stars

It says salt and pepper but it is actually lemon salt and pepper. Nice but won't work so well with certain dishes.

Too much lemon

3 stars

The taste of lemon was overwhelming. I almost couldn't taste the chicken because of it. Would have been 5 out of 5 if you hadn't added lemon :/

great tasting chicken tender not to spicy no waste

5 stars

great tasting chicken tender not to spicy no waste no mess absolutely lovely recommend these 100%.perfect for quick easy and tasty meal

Tasteless and rubbery

1 stars

I bought this for Easter Sunday, Unfortunately it turned out to be a very poor decision. It was watery, rubbery and without any flavour at all. I know that Tesco will refund me the cost but It was so bad that I felt compelled to review this product.

I used to buy these all the time but now they look

3 stars

I used to buy these all the time but now they look much smaller. 4 servings I dont think so

This is well worth the money very nice

5 stars

This is well worth the money very nice

Out of date in 1 day!

1 stars

Supposed to be a minimum of 5 days before best before date, the one I received yesterday had a best before date of today! I’m far from happy. Not good enough Tesco

Usually bought next

Tesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Tesco Gammon Joint With Honey Glaze 620G

£ 5.00
£8.07/kg

Offer

Tesco Baking Potatoes Loose

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Tesco Parsnips Loose

£ 0.18
£1.18/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here