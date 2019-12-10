Tesco British Chicken Crown With Lemon Salt & Pepper 700G

Just thinking...!
I wonder if customers are confusing this chicken crown with the larger roast chicken in a bag at the same cost?? Also, if something arrives with a short date on it, always ring the number on the delivery note as they will usually refund it. Then you could freeze the items but record on it how short the use by date was so it's safe to eat after defrosting and cooking.
Serves 4 people?
I used to buy this all the time so ordered, I had to sit down when I saw the size of it. Same price, seems like half the size. Will not be ordering again.
Handy and quick
It says salt and pepper but it is actually lemon salt and pepper. Nice but won't work so well with certain dishes.
Too much lemon
The taste of lemon was overwhelming. I almost couldn't taste the chicken because of it. Would have been 5 out of 5 if you hadn't added lemon :/
great tasting chicken tender not to spicy no waste
great tasting chicken tender not to spicy no waste no mess absolutely lovely recommend these 100%.perfect for quick easy and tasty meal
Tasteless and rubbery
I bought this for Easter Sunday, Unfortunately it turned out to be a very poor decision. It was watery, rubbery and without any flavour at all. I know that Tesco will refund me the cost but It was so bad that I felt compelled to review this product.
I used to buy these all the time but now they look
I used to buy these all the time but now they look much smaller. 4 servings I dont think so
This is well worth the money very nice
This is well worth the money very nice
Out of date in 1 day!
Supposed to be a minimum of 5 days before best before date, the one I received yesterday had a best before date of today! I’m far from happy. Not good enough Tesco