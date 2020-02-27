Sharpie Fluo Xl Highlighter 4 Pack

Do the job
Bought these to use for map work on Duke of Edinburgh walks and expeditions, perfect, good range of colours, durable and highly visible. Good qaulity product at a great price too.
Bright Colours!
I bought this recently as I required highlighters for school. These highlighters do what they are required of and produce quite bright colours and leaves no smudging. Comparatively, I have found them to be more effective than most other highlighters I have tested and would highly recommended this bargain pack.
Brilliant Colours! Brilliant Price!
Lovely set of highlighters perfect for work especially revision notes if you are student etc.
Excellent
I bought this three weeks ago for my daughter and she said they are brilliant to us.
excellent quality and good value of money !
I bought this item to use it in the office- excellent quality !
Awesome.
I have one very happy girlfriend who started uni this year, her love for sharpies is unreal and she highly rated them
They high light.
They do want they say they do in the tin. Only what you would expect from the brand . They are sharp. They are the high light of work!!
Tried & tested!
I have bought these higlighters many times, & they are very dependable! Also, this is a great price for them!
excellent brand excellent item
bought this brand as thought sharpie was a good make and i was not wrong carnt fault pleasently suprised how good they are will def be buying these from now on
Sharpie
Good value for money ,sharpies are good quality products