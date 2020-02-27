By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sharpie Fluo Xl Highlighter 4 Pack

5(18)Write a review
Sharpie Fluo Xl Highlighter 4 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Precise chisel tip
  • Includes 4 different colours
  • Smear guard technology
  • Extra Long*
  • *Longest lasting Sharpie® highlighter
  • Smear Guard® Ink technology resists smearing of many pen and marker inks
  • Versatile chisel tip delivers precise highlighting with 3 line widths: 0,75 / 2,5 / 5,0 mm
  • Newell Rubbermaid
  • Brands that Matter
  • Precise chisel tip

Information

Produce of

Made in South Africa

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid Europe Sàrl,
  • Chemin de Blandonnet, 10,
  • CH 1214 Vernier,
  • Switzerland.
  • NWL France Services SAS,
  • 122 Avenue du General Leclerc,

Return to

  • www.sharpie.com

Net Contents

4 x Highlighter

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

18 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Do the job

5 stars

Bought these to use for map work on Duke of Edinburgh walks and expeditions, perfect, good range of colours, durable and highly visible. Good qaulity product at a great price too.

Bright Colours!

4 stars

I bought this recently as I required highlighters for school. These highlighters do what they are required of and produce quite bright colours and leaves no smudging. Comparatively, I have found them to be more effective than most other highlighters I have tested and would highly recommended this bargain pack.

Brilliant Colours! Brilliant Price!

4 stars

Lovely set of highlighters perfect for work especially revision notes if you are student etc.

Excellent

5 stars

I bought this three weeks ago for my daughter and she said they are brilliant to us.

excellent quality and good value of money !

5 stars

I bought this item to use it in the office- excellent quality !

Awesome.

5 stars

I have one very happy girlfriend who started uni this year, her love for sharpies is unreal and she highly rated them

They high light.

5 stars

They do want they say they do in the tin. Only what you would expect from the brand . They are sharp. They are the high light of work!!

Tried & tested!

5 stars

I have bought these higlighters many times, & they are very dependable! Also, this is a great price for them!

excellent brand excellent item

5 stars

bought this brand as thought sharpie was a good make and i was not wrong carnt fault pleasently suprised how good they are will def be buying these from now on

Sharpie

5 stars

Good value for money ,sharpies are good quality products

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Sticky Note Cube 76 X 76Mm 350Sht

£ 1.60
£1.60/each

Tesco A4 Punch Pockets 50 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.04/each

Tesco Record Cards Coloured

£ 1.75
£1.75/each

Bic 5 Pack Highlighters

£ 3.50
£0.70/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here