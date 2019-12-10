Thatchers Gold Cider 10X440ml Can
Offer
Product Description
- Refreshing Somerset Cider Medium Dry
- Thatchers Gold is full of flavour made with specially selected apples, many of which are harvested from our own family orchards in Somerset. Made using traditional techniques and expertise gained since 1904, this crafted medium dry cider has a smooth and refreshing taste.
- Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
- Pack size: 4400ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites for freshness
Tasting Notes
- Made using traditional techniques and expertise gained since 1904, this crafted medium dry cider has a smooth and refreshing taste
Alcohol Units
2.1
ABV
4.8% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
- Somerset,
- BS25 5RA.
Return to
- Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
- Somerset,
- BS25 5RA.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
10 x 440ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019