Birds Eye 4 Sausage Rolls 360G

Tesco own brand sausage rolls are much better.
Not a huge fan of these. Birds Eye products are usually pretty good, but the sausage meat in these is bland and mushy. The pastry tastes very oily. Tesco own brand sausage rolls are miles better.
meat lovely ,no grizzle, crispy pastry nice and li
meat lovely ,no grizzle, crispy pastry nice and light.
A new favourite
Very nice , not too herby as some are, good pastry would buy again
Not great
Brought these as usually Birds Eye products are nice, sadly not with these, Sausage meat was very mushy, just not nice at all.
Rolling in it
Love my birds eye sausage rolls, they make me the big boi i am. Such flaky pastry and a nice big sausage, what more could a woman want. Delicious and great value.
Disappointing Results First Time Purchase
Followed cooking instructions to the letter. Rolls did not look right when cooked.Pastry was flaky as advertised but very dry.Ate them as a snack, most of pastry ended up on the plate. Sausage meat too small in rolls.Needs work please Birdseye.
Missing pastry
We have just bought a pack of 4 sausage rolls from Morrisons, the pastry on half of one of these is missing.
Surprisingly good
Really enjoyed these. Very light pastry and tasty filling and nowhere near as greasy as a lot of the sausage rolls you can buy from local bakeries. Well done Birds Eye.
Tasty and easy to cook!
Tasty! Good pastry and easy to cook. Bit smaller than I would like. Had two instead for lunch.
Sausage Roll
This is the product i have bought from u never again