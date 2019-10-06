By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 4 Sausage Rolls 360G

3(10)Write a review
Birds Eye 4 Sausage Rolls 360G
£ 1.55
£0.43/100g
Per sausage roll (92g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1234kJ 296kcal
    15%
  • Fat20.0g
    29%
  • Saturates8.4g
    42%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt1.20g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As sold 100g provides:

Product Description

  • Pork sausagemeat in puff pastry.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Wonderful pastry is baked just once.
  • With Birds Eye Sausage Rolls you are baking for the first time, fresh from frozen. You'll get lighter and flakier pastry compared to just warming through a chilled one. Our sausage meat is succulent and tasty too. Enjoy!
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Delicate & flaky pastry
  • Freshly bake at home
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil Spread (Palm Oil, Palm Oil Fractions, Water, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Pork (15%), Rusk (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Pork Fat, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Spices, Onion Powder, Sage, Antioxidants: Rosemary Extract, Green Tea Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
220°C Fan 200°C Gas Mark 7 25 mins
Pre-heat oven. Place on a lightly greased baking tray. Middle of the oven.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave: 1850 298 398
  • Contact us...
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g provides:Per sausage roll (92g) oven baked provides:
Energy - kJ1315kJ1234kJ
- kcal316kcal296kcal
Fat 21.0g20.0g
- of which saturates 9.1g8.4g
Carbohydrate 24.0g22.0g
- of which sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre 1.1g1.0g
Protein 7.1g6.6g
Salt 1.30g1.20g
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

10 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesco own brand sausage rolls are much better.

3 stars

Not a huge fan of these. Birds Eye products are usually pretty good, but the sausage meat in these is bland and mushy. The pastry tastes very oily. Tesco own brand sausage rolls are miles better.

meat lovely ,no grizzle, crispy pastry nice and li

5 stars

meat lovely ,no grizzle, crispy pastry nice and light.

A new favourite

5 stars

Very nice , not too herby as some are, good pastry would buy again

Not great

1 stars

Brought these as usually Birds Eye products are nice, sadly not with these, Sausage meat was very mushy, just not nice at all.

Rolling in it

4 stars

Love my birds eye sausage rolls, they make me the big boi i am. Such flaky pastry and a nice big sausage, what more could a woman want. Delicious and great value.

Disappointing Results First Time Purchase

2 stars

Followed cooking instructions to the letter. Rolls did not look right when cooked.Pastry was flaky as advertised but very dry.Ate them as a snack, most of pastry ended up on the plate. Sausage meat too small in rolls.Needs work please Birdseye.

Missing pastry

2 stars

We have just bought a pack of 4 sausage rolls from Morrisons, the pastry on half of one of these is missing.

Surprisingly good

5 stars

Really enjoyed these. Very light pastry and tasty filling and nowhere near as greasy as a lot of the sausage rolls you can buy from local bakeries. Well done Birds Eye.

Tasty and easy to cook!

4 stars

Tasty! Good pastry and easy to cook. Bit smaller than I would like. Had two instead for lunch.

Sausage Roll

1 stars

This is the product i have bought from u never again

