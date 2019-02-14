By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Apetina Snack Pack Garlic & Olive 100G

Apetina Snack Pack Garlic & Olive 100G
£ 1.20
£12.00/kg

Product Description

  • Mediterranean style soft full fat cheese with olives and garlic in oil.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Cheese Cubes (Milk) (61%), Rapeseed Oil (18%), Marinated Garlic (10%) (Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)), Stuffed Green Olives (10%) (Green Olives, Water, Pimiento Pepper Paste (Water, Pimiento Paste, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid))), Dried Herbs, Dried Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened use within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Warnings

  • Customer information: Olives naturally contain stones.

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd.,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Arla Foods Ltd.,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • Customer Careline: 0845 600 6688

Drained weight

80g

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g drained weight
Energy 1256 kJ/303 kcal
Fat 27 g
of which saturates 10 g
Carbohydrate 2.2 g
of which sugars <0.5 g
Protein 13 g
Salt 2.8 g

Safety information

Customer information: Olives naturally contain stones.

Would like to see this back on the shelf and avail

5 stars

Would like to see this back on the shelf and available to order in my online shop soon.

