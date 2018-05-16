By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Manchego 175G

Tesco Finest Manchego 175G
£ 3.00
£17.15/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy564kJ 136kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates8.3g
    42%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1880kJ / 454kcal

Product Description

  • Manchego PDO cheese, made from pasteurised ewe's milk.
  • Made from Ewe's milk in the La Mancha region of Spain. Matured for a sweet mellow flavour.
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Manchego Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).

Inedible rind only: Preservative (Natamycin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 7 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, using milk from Spain

Number of uses

Approx. 5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

175g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1880kJ / 454kcal564kJ / 136kcal
Fat39.0g11.7g
Saturates27.7g8.3g
Carbohydrate1.5g0.5g
Sugars0.4g0.1g
Fibre0.4g0.1g
Protein24.0g7.2g
Salt2.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

