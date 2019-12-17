Birds Eye 2 Mediterranean Vegetable Rice 380G

great flavours
i love the flavours of this rice just because i love mediteranean food and now ive conquered my own version saving me ££
Quick and easy
I find these so tasty, I like to take them to work and eat it on it's own! I find that you get plenty of food (I don't eat breakfast) and it's filling for 1 bag. Half a bag would be enough if eating with a meal.
Pensioner portions
love this product, unfortunately I through half of a bag away each time because threre is twice as mutch as I need for my meal. My question is "can you make this into four bags instead of two"?
Amazing
I recently bought this and all I can say it is 'Delicious' will definitely be purchasing again. Great product will highly recommend to everyone. Thanks Bird's-eye.
Can't get enough
My mate Lee loves this. Can't get enough served with chilli prawns