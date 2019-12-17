By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye 2 Mediterranean Vegetable Rice 380G

5(5)Write a review
Birds Eye 2 Mediterranean Vegetable Rice 380G
£ 2.00
£5.27/kg

Offer

Per pyramid bag (190g) microwaved provides:
  • Energy972kJ 231kcal
    12%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Steamed Long Grain Rice with Mediterranean Style Vegetables and Seasoning.
  • Delicious Mediterranean vegetable rice in minutes
  • Rice is a big favourite of ours. But who wants the hassle of boiling, chopping, mixing and washing up? That's why we created our range of delicious, vegetable rich, rice sides to accompany your meal that are ready in minutes. Just pop the pyramid in the microwave and let our clever vent do the hard work; gently steaming the rice and vegetables to give you perfection every time. When it's cooked, let the pyramid stand for a minute to let the flavours fully infuse. How quick was that?
  • Delicious in 4 mins
  • Pyramid = 2 portions
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (59%) (Water, Rice, Salt), Vegetables (35% in varying proportions) (Courgette, Red Pepper, Onion, Grilled Aubergine (Aubergine, Sunflower Oil)), Tomato Powder, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Extract Virgin Olive Oil, Oregano, Onion Powder, Spices, Garlic Powder

Storage

Store in a Freezer at -18ºC or cooler

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Microwave straight from the freezer.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Alternative, Pan cook
Low / Medium heat 5-7 mins
Empty the contents of the bag into a pan.
Add 1-2 tablespoons of water to prevent the rice from sticking to the pan.
Heat gently with a lid on to retain moisture.
Stir frequently until cooked, adding more water if required.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Care information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Pyramid Bag (190g) Microwaved Provides
Energy - kJ501kJ972kJ
- kcal119kcal231kcal
Fat 2.6g4.9g
- of which Saturates 0.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate 21g41g
- of which Sugars 1.9g3.6g
Fibre 1.1g2.2g
Protein 2.3g4.5g
Salt 0.60g1.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

great flavours

5 stars

i love the flavours of this rice just because i love mediteranean food and now ive conquered my own version saving me ££

Quick and easy

5 stars

I find these so tasty, I like to take them to work and eat it on it's own! I find that you get plenty of food (I don't eat breakfast) and it's filling for 1 bag. Half a bag would be enough if eating with a meal.

Pensioner portions

5 stars

love this product, unfortunately I through half of a bag away each time because threre is twice as mutch as I need for my meal. My question is "can you make this into four bags instead of two"?

Amazing

5 stars

I recently bought this and all I can say it is 'Delicious' will definitely be purchasing again. Great product will highly recommend to everyone. Thanks Bird's-eye.

Can't get enough

5 stars

My mate Lee loves this. Can't get enough served with chilli prawns

Usually bought next

Birds Eye 2 Fragrant Golden Vegetable Rice 380G

£ 2.00
£5.27/kg

Offer

Tesco 4 Steam Bags Rice With Mixed Vegetables 600G

£ 1.75
£2.92/kg

Offer

Birds Eye Steamfresh 4 Family Favourite Mix Vegetable 540G

£ 2.00
£3.71/kg

Offer

Birds Eye Creamy Cheese Penne Pasta 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here