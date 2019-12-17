Birds Eye 2 Fragrant Golden Vegetable Rice 380G

so handy, if your busy cook your rice and have gra
so handy, if your busy cook your rice and have grated cheese ready as soon as you open rice mix in grated cheese, yum. also corned beef is nice with it. I love this product so easy and clean to cook with and taste lovely. glenis mac
My favourite of the Steamfresh range
I have low folate levels so I need to get more natural folate (from greens.) This is one of the meals that I truly enjoy. The flavour is delicious and it's just the right size to keep me content.
Oversweet
I thought this would be a handy standby to keep in the freezer, but when I came to try it it was far too sweet for me. I ended up throwing half my plateful out.
tasty
Great product one of the few I can have as there is no garlic in ingredients, (allergy) it's surprising how many foods these days have garlic in them for me makes shopping a nightmare.
Wonderful
I only discovered this recently, best frozen veg mix ever.