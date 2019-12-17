By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye 2 Fragrant Golden Vegetable Rice 380G

4.5(5)Write a review
Birds Eye 2 Fragrant Golden Vegetable Rice 380G
£ 2.00
£5.27/kg

Offer

Per pyramid bag (190g) microwaved provides:
  • Energy878kJ 208kcal
    10%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Steamed Long Grain Yellow Rice with Peas, Carrot & Sweetcorn and Seasoning.
  • For more, visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Delicious Fragrant Golden Vegetable Rice in Minutes
  • Rice is a big favourite of ours. But who wants the hassle of boiling, chopping, mixing and washing up? That's why we created our range of delicious, vegetable rich, rice sides to accompany your meal that are ready in minutes. Just pop the pyramid in the microwave and let our clever vent do the hard work; gently steaming the rice and vegetables to give you perfection every time. When it's cooked, let the pyramid stand for a minute to let the flavours fully infuse. How quick was that?
  • Forever Food Together
  • Our commitment to a sustainable future means responsibly sourcing and preparing your food, creating new products that contribute to a balanced diet, and helping everyone to reduce food waste.
  • Delicious in 4 1/2 mins
  • 2 pyramids portions
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (50%) (Water, Rice, Salt, Turmeric), Vegetables (49% in varying proportions) (Peas, Carrot, Sweetcorn), Vegetable Stock (Vegetable Extract (Onion, Carrot, Turnip, Leek), Maltodextrins, Salt, Natural Flavourings (contains Celery), Sunflower Oil), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Alternatively, Pan cook
Low/Medium heat 6-8 mins
Empty the contents of the bag into a pan.
Add 1-2 tablespoons of water to prevent the rice from sticking to the pan.
Heat gently with a lid on to retain moisture.
Stir frequently until cooked, adding more water if required.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Pyramid Bag (190g) Microwaved Provides
Energy - kJ453kJ878kJ
- kcal107kcal208kcal
Fat 1.4g2.7g
- of which Saturates 0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate 20.0g39.0g
- of which Sugars 2.2g4.1g
Fibre 1.9g3.6g
Protein 2.7g5.1g
Salt 0.61g1.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

so handy, if your busy cook your rice and have gra

5 stars

so handy, if your busy cook your rice and have grated cheese ready as soon as you open rice mix in grated cheese, yum. also corned beef is nice with it. I love this product so easy and clean to cook with and taste lovely. glenis mac

My favourite of the Steamfresh range

5 stars

I have low folate levels so I need to get more natural folate (from greens.) This is one of the meals that I truly enjoy. The flavour is delicious and it's just the right size to keep me content.

Oversweet

3 stars

I thought this would be a handy standby to keep in the freezer, but when I came to try it it was far too sweet for me. I ended up throwing half my plateful out.

tasty

5 stars

Great product one of the few I can have as there is no garlic in ingredients, (allergy) it's surprising how many foods these days have garlic in them for me makes shopping a nightmare.

Wonderful

5 stars

I only discovered this recently, best frozen veg mix ever.

Usually bought next

Birds Eye 2 Mediterranean Vegetable Rice 380G

£ 2.00
£5.27/kg

Offer

Birds Eye Steamfresh 4 Family Favourite Mix Vegetable 540G

£ 2.00
£3.71/kg

Offer

Tesco 4 Steam Bags Rice With Mixed Vegetables 600G

£ 1.75
£2.92/kg

Offer

Birds Eye Steamfresh 4 Super Sunshine Mix Vegetable 540G

£ 2.00
£3.71/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here