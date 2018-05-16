Proformula Interdental Brushes 0.60Mm 6 Pack

Product Description
- PRO FORMULA Interdental brushes 0.60mm.
- Developed with dentists to help remove plaque and food particles from between teeth where your brush may not reach, which can help to reduce bad breath. Clean around braces, bridges and in the gaps between teeth.
- Removes more plaque than brushing alone.
- Developed with dentists to help remove plaque and food particles from between teeth where your brush may not reach, which can help to reduce bad breath. Clean around braces, bridges and in the gaps between teeth.
Information
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- * Insert brush gently into the space between the teeth at gum level. * Gently move the brush backwards and forward to remove plaque and debris. * Never force the brush into a space. If brush is too large try a smaller size or dental floss. * Rinse brush in water after use. Replace brush regularly. * The hygienic cap is ideal for protecting the brush between uses and whilst travelling. It can also be used to extend the handle if required. * The metal wire is plastic coated to allow for use around metal fillings.
- For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.
Recycling info
Backing. Card widely recycled Blister. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020