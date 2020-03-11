By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Proformula Floss Single X 50M

Proformula Floss Single X 50M
£ 1.00
£0.02/metre

Product Description

  • PRO FORMULA Dental Floss 50M.
  • Developed with dentists to help remove plaque and food particles from between the teeth, below the gum line, where your brush can not reach and helps prevent gum disease and tooth decay. Removal of plaque and food particles from hard to reach areas can also help to reduce bad breath.
  • Removes more plaque than brushing alone. Fresh mint flavour.
  • Pack size: 50M

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Nylon-66, PEG-32, Cera Microcristallina, Aroma, Cera Alba, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride.

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • *Pull out approx. 45cm (18 inches) of floss and break off with the cutter. * Wind ends of floss around the middle finger of each hand, leaving about 10cm ( 4 inches) of floss between them, then tighten with thumb and forefinger. * Guide the floss between teeth with a careful 'sawing' motion until it reaches the gum line. * Glide the floss up and down repeatedly against one tooth surface, then the other. * Repeat on all teeth, taking care to use a clean section of floss each time.
  • For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.

Recycling info

Backing. Card widely recycled Blister. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50 m

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Great floss! Very minty - does the job and doesn’t

5 stars

Great floss! Very minty - does the job and doesn’t split. Great value for money.

Cheap and nasty alternative

1 stars

Terrible quality. Every time I floss my teeth, it shreds and splinters. Creates more problems than it solves.

Very poor quality, too thick and thickness varies

1 stars

Far too thick for a floss, plus the floss varies in thickness, actually became stuck my teeth, very scary. Looks like a cross between floss and tape, needs urgent review of quality.

DEECE

5 stars

Excellent quality 3 happy customers right here

Poor quality

1 stars

Poor quality. Shredded and got stuck in teeth.

