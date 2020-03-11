Proformula Floss Single X 50M

Great floss! Very minty - does the job and doesn’t
Great floss! Very minty - does the job and doesn’t split. Great value for money.
Cheap and nasty alternative
Terrible quality. Every time I floss my teeth, it shreds and splinters. Creates more problems than it solves.
Very poor quality, too thick and thickness varies
Far too thick for a floss, plus the floss varies in thickness, actually became stuck my teeth, very scary. Looks like a cross between floss and tape, needs urgent review of quality.
DEECE
Excellent quality 3 happy customers right here
Poor quality
Poor quality. Shredded and got stuck in teeth.