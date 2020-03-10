Proformula Floss Harps X 32

NEVER BUY FALLS APART IN YOUR TEETH
The string is so feeble and falls apart. Now instead of food stuck in my teeth I have horrible string in them!!
The floss string falls apart as you use it, and it feels horrible to floss. I used two harps and threw the rest away, terrible product.
Best buy
I find them better than flossing because I can use them to really get between my teeth. I'm old, my gums have shrunk, these work. I don't use anything else.
Poor quality
The handle is too thin and difficult to grip when your hands are damp. The floss itself frays straight away and breaks quite easily. Stick with the other brands that cost only slightly more but you only use 1 per clean!
Single use plastic at its worst
I will never buy these again. I had run out of my usual brand and bought these whilst in Tesco. The floss feels harsh against my teeth and though it states on the pack "single use only" I am wondering if it actually means one per tooth, because I have to use several of them to floss all my teeth - the floss itself snaps very easily.
last time I bought they had changed floss so after flossing 2 teeth the floss just snaps, before I could use one for whole mouth.
Disappointing
They only have very thin tape so you need 3 or 4 to completely floss all your teeth. Handle not user friendly will not buy again.
horrible, don't recommend. they all broke
Awful
Really bad quality, came apart while flossing.
Dreadful! From the first use the floss on the sticks split and make hard work of flossing your teeth. I would not recommend or purchase again.