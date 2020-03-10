By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Proformula Floss Harps X 32

1.5(12)Write a review
Proformula Floss Harps X 32
Product Description

  • PRO FORMULA floss harps.
  • PRO FORMULA Floss Harps 32 Pack Developed with dentists to clean between the teeth and remove plaque, prevent decay and help prevent gum problems. Removal of plaque and food particles from hard to reach areas can also help to reduce bad breath.
  • Removes more plaque than brushing alone.
  • Developed with dentists to clean between the teeth and remove plaque, prevent decay and help prevent gum problems. Removal of plaque and food particles from hard to reach areas. Can also reduce bad breath.

Information

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • * Place floss harp between teeth. * Guide the floss between teeth with a careful 'sawing' motion until it reaches the gum line. * Glide the floss up and down repeatedly against one tooth surface, then the other. * Repeat on all teeth. * Shaped end can be used as an interdental stick to remove food particles between teeth. * The carrying case is ideal for protecting the harp whilst travelling.
  • For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

32

12 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

NEVER BUY FALLS APART IN YOUR TEETH

1 stars

The string is so feeble and falls apart. Now instead of food stuck in my teeth I have horrible string in them!!

The floss string falls apart as you use it, and it

1 stars

The floss string falls apart as you use it, and it feels horrible to floss. I used two harps and threw the rest away, terrible product.

Best buy

5 stars

I find them better than flossing because I can use them to really get between my teeth. I'm old, my gums have shrunk, these work. I don't use anything else.

Poor quality

2 stars

The handle is too thin and difficult to grip when your hands are damp. The floss itself frays straight away and breaks quite easily. Stick with the other brands that cost only slightly more but you only use 1 per clean!

Single use plastic at its worst

1 stars

I will never buy these again. I had run out of my usual brand and bought these whilst in Tesco. The floss feels harsh against my teeth and though it states on the pack "single use only" I am wondering if it actually means one per tooth, because I have to use several of them to floss all my teeth - the floss itself snaps very easily.

last time I bought they had changed floss so after

1 stars

last time I bought they had changed floss so after flossing 2 teeth the floss just snaps, before I could use one for whole mouth.

Disappointing

1 stars

They only have very thin tape so you need 3 or 4 to completely floss all your teeth. Handle not user friendly will not buy again.

horrible, don't recommend. they all broke

1 stars

horrible, don't recommend. they all broke

Awful

1 stars

Really bad quality, came apart while flossing.

Dreadful! From the first use the floss on the stic

1 stars

Dreadful! From the first use the floss on the sticks split and make hard work of flossing your teeth. I would not recommend or purchase again.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

