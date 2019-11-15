By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Proformula Breath Spray Freshening 15Ml

1(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£10.00/100ml

Product Description

  • PRO FORMULA breath freshening spray 15ML
  • Developed with dentists, with an antibacterial agent to help leave your mouth feeling clean and fresh.
  • Sugar free. Fresh mint flavour.
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Benzoate, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Limonene, Citral, Linalool.

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • * Spray 1-2 sprays directly into the mouth as required.
Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

15ml e

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Contains alcohol

1 stars

Contains alcohol

