Pro-Formula Whitening Mouthwash 500Ml

Product Description
- Helps keep teeth naturally white. Antibacterial action. Ice Mint flavour. Formulated to help: Fight Cavities Prevent Plaque Prevent Tartar Strengthen Enamel Freshen Breath Reduce Oral Bacteria. For best results, use in conjunction with PRO FORMULA Complete Whitening range. PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Exclusively at Tesco.
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Alcohol, Glycerin, Polysorbate 20, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Pentasodium triphosphate (Pentasodium tripolyphosphate), Citric Acid, Aroma, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Sucralose, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Sodium Fluoride, CI 42051.
Made in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- To open: squeeze both finger pads and turn cap. Pour out half a capful (20ml) and rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out.
- For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
Net Contents
500ml
