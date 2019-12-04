By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gu Chocolate Melting Middles 2X100g

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Gu Chocolate Melting Middles 2X100g
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • 2 Hot Chocolate Melting Middles
  • Follow us on Instagram @gupuds & Facebook @GuUK
  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
  • Gϋ Hot Chocolate Molten Middle: Let loose the chocolate lava flow by delving through the spongy chocolate crust.
  • We're on a mission to blow the minds of pleasure seekers everywhere. Our job description is simply this: to transform each sweet moment into an explosion of pleasure. To us, it's a labour of love. A journey of joy. Every atom of cheesecake, mousse, molten middle, and soufflé is a little victory for us. Delicious, explosive victory. Ever since we first sneaked Gü onto the shelves of a local supermarket, we've been pouring our hearts into making these victories more widespread; from a little-known secret to a global taste phenomenon on the tongues of millions. A Gü Pud is eaten somewhere in the world every second!
  • Indulgent hot chocolate melting middle dessert
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Whole Egg, Sugar, Dark Chocolate (20%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Unsalted Butter, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Glucose Syrup, Water, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts

Storage

Keep me chilled, 0-5ºC.Don't freeze me.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Don't overcook them, or they'll lose their Gü-ey centres!

Instructions: For best results cook in an oven. Remove paper cases and place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven at 180°C (gas mark 4) and cook for 10 minutes. Don't overcook them, or they'll lose their chocolate lava centres! Using a cake slice, carefully lift the Gü-ey pudding on to a serving plate.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me hot.

Warnings

  • Caution: the puddings can be very hot.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.

Return to

Net Contents

2 x 100g ℮ Paper casing

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g/1 pud
Energy 1760 kJ
-422 kcal
Fat (g)25.2
of which saturates (g)14.8
Carbohydrate (g)41.0
of which sugars (g)34.7
Fibre (g)2.7
Protein (g)6.4
Salt (g)0.1

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: the puddings can be very hot.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Mmm Chocolate

5 stars

The most amazing melt in the middle chocolate pudding.

