Gu Chocolate Melting Middles 2X100g

Mmm Chocolate
The most amazing melt in the middle chocolate pudding.
Pasteurised Whole Egg, Sugar, Dark Chocolate (20%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Unsalted Butter, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Glucose Syrup, Water, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Keep me chilled, 0-5ºC.Don't freeze me.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Don't overcook them, or they'll lose their Gü-ey centres!
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook in an oven. Remove paper cases and place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven at 180°C (gas mark 4) and cook for 10 minutes. Don't overcook them, or they'll lose their chocolate lava centres! Using a cake slice, carefully lift the Gü-ey pudding on to a serving plate.
Made in the UK
Box. Recyclable
2 x 100g ℮ Paper casing
|Typical Values
|per 100g/1 pud
|Energy
|1760 kJ
|-
|422 kcal
|Fat (g)
|25.2
|of which saturates (g)
|14.8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|41.0
|of which sugars (g)
|34.7
|Fibre (g)
|2.7
|Protein (g)
|6.4
|Salt (g)
|0.1
Caution: the puddings can be very hot.
