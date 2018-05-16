By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Puff Pastry 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Puff Pastry 500G
£ 1.10
£0.22/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy1309kJ 314kcal
    16%
  • Fat20.6g
    29%
  • Saturates9.1g
    46%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1745kJ / 419kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry
  • Light & Flaky. Folded to create over 100 layers for a good rise.
  • Light & Flaky. Folded to create over 100 layers for a good rise.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Light & flaky
  • Folded to create over 100 layers for a good rise
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Margarine, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days and by use by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 10-15 mins.
Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before use. Roll out on a lightly floured surface and cut out as required. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes or as stated in your recipe.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hour in the refrigerator, or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1745kJ / 419kcal1309kJ / 314kcal
Fat27.4g20.6g
Saturates12.2g9.1g
Carbohydrate35.4g26.6g
Sugars1.1g0.8g
Fibre3.2g2.4g
Protein6.1g4.6g
Salt0.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Shortcrust Pastry 500G

£ 1.10
£0.22/100g

Tesco Pork Sausage Meat 400G

£ 1.25
£3.13/kg

Jus-Rol Shortcrust Block 500G

£ 1.25
£2.50/kg

Tesco British Pork Sausage Meat 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here