Tesco Puff Pastry 500G

- Energy1309kJ 314kcal16%
- Fat20.6g29%
- Saturates9.1g46%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1745kJ / 419kcal
Product Description
- Puff pastry
- Light & Flaky. Folded to create over 100 layers for a good rise.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Light & flaky
- Folded to create over 100 layers for a good rise
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Margarine, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days and by use by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 10-15 mins.
Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before use. Roll out on a lightly floured surface and cut out as required. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes or as stated in your recipe.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hour in the refrigerator, or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1745kJ / 419kcal
|1309kJ / 314kcal
|Fat
|27.4g
|20.6g
|Saturates
|12.2g
|9.1g
|Carbohydrate
|35.4g
|26.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|2.4g
|Protein
|6.1g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
