Clubcard Price

Lfe Gran Reserva Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

3.1(12)Write a review
image 1 of Lfe Gran Reserva Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc
  • During every vintage on the Viña Luis Felipe Edwards estate, grapes selected from the best areas are vinified separately under the personal supervision of the Head Winemaker. These wines are always included in the family's private cellars and reserved for special occasions.
  • Chile's Leyda Valley is renowned for the premium quality of its white wines. These Sauvignon Blanc grapes grow in vineyards close to the Pacific Ocean, where the cool breezes allow the fruit to ripen gradually with greater intensity. Aromas of lime and grapefruit accompany floral notes, with a crisp acidity and delicate mineral characters.
  • Wine of D.O Valle de Leyda, Chile
  • Award-Winning Chilean Wine Producer
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

White

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Luis Felipe Edwards

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Nicolas Bizzarri

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are immediately pressed without maceration as soon as they arrive our cellar to preserve freshness and aromas. Fermentation between 14 and 16ºC for approx. 15 to 20 days in stainless steel tanks. Wine without malolactic fermentation, finally aging on its lees for 6 months.

History

  • The history of Viña Luis Felipe Edwards (LFE) dates back to 1976, when Luis Felipe Edwards Sr. purchased the Fundo San José de Puquillay estate, located in the Colchagua Valley, a premier viticulture region in Chile. Viña Luis Felipe Edwards has since grown to be the largest 100% family-owned wine company in Chile, with 1850 hectares of estate vineyards and is exported to more than 90 countries.

Regional Information

  • Located 9 km from the Pacific Ocean, Leyda is a world class terroir for cool climate wines. The coastal influence allows slow ripening and balance between aromas, flavors and sugar. The soil, a mix of smooth granitic hillsides with calcareous traces and alluvial sediments the coastal, brings balance and tension.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Chile, Bottled in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled with white meat, spicy food or tomato based dishes.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Viña Luis Felipe Edwards Ltda.,
  • Nancagua,
  • Chile.

Return to

  • Viña Luis Felipe Edwards Ltda.,
  • Nancagua,
  • Chile.
  • www.lfewines.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

12 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Not to my taste.

3 stars

I was disappointed as this wine tasted to me very much like Chardonnay with not quite the crisp fresh taste I was expecting. However I returned the remaining 5 bottles to our Tesco store and they refunded my money with no quibble. I was then able to choose another Sauvignon.

Lovely and Smooth

5 stars

This was my debut with this wine and I was delighted, bursting with fruit, tangy yet very smooth. I will certainnly purchase this again, totally delicious.

Terrible

1 stars

The first bad case I've had from Tesco ,tastes like somthing is wrong if it had a cork I would say it was corked due to oxidation but it's a screw top ,basically undrinkable ,will return if poss

This wine was exceptional

5 stars

The wine was an absolute bargain , it had a very distinctive taste , best wine for the money I have tried.

Disappointed

2 stars

Past it's best - returned. These should have been cleared a year ago

A good choice for a pre dinner glass.

3 stars

Not a great example of Sauvignon Blanc but good value at discounted price and easily moves you to open another bottle when taken with a mild houmous dip !

That is five bottles for the jumble sale

1 stars

Very disappointing - the first sub standard one from Tesco. Unpleasant odour and metallic taste. Avoid like the plague.

Returned to store

1 stars

This was recommended as the wine of the week but unfortunately it was a very poor wine that tasted like a strong cordial that hadn't been diluted. We returned the remaining bottles!

Ok

3 stars

This wine is ok but not as good as Chiliano. It's not as paletable as Chiliano.,another as smooth. Would not buy it again

Smooth but classy

4 stars

A very nice wine for your dinner party. Good smooth fruity buttery flavour with any meal but excels with curries. A little like Chardonnay for my preference

