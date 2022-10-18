Lfe Gran Reserva Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Not to my taste.
I was disappointed as this wine tasted to me very much like Chardonnay with not quite the crisp fresh taste I was expecting. However I returned the remaining 5 bottles to our Tesco store and they refunded my money with no quibble. I was then able to choose another Sauvignon.
Lovely and Smooth
This was my debut with this wine and I was delighted, bursting with fruit, tangy yet very smooth. I will certainnly purchase this again, totally delicious.
Terrible
The first bad case I've had from Tesco ,tastes like somthing is wrong if it had a cork I would say it was corked due to oxidation but it's a screw top ,basically undrinkable ,will return if poss
This wine was exceptional
The wine was an absolute bargain , it had a very distinctive taste , best wine for the money I have tried.
Disappointed
Past it's best - returned. These should have been cleared a year ago
A good choice for a pre dinner glass.
Not a great example of Sauvignon Blanc but good value at discounted price and easily moves you to open another bottle when taken with a mild houmous dip !
That is five bottles for the jumble sale
Very disappointing - the first sub standard one from Tesco. Unpleasant odour and metallic taste. Avoid like the plague.
Returned to store
This was recommended as the wine of the week but unfortunately it was a very poor wine that tasted like a strong cordial that hadn't been diluted. We returned the remaining bottles!
Ok
This wine is ok but not as good as Chiliano. It's not as paletable as Chiliano.,another as smooth. Would not buy it again
Smooth but classy
A very nice wine for your dinner party. Good smooth fruity buttery flavour with any meal but excels with curries. A little like Chardonnay for my preference