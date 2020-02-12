Trek Coco Oat Flapjack 50G
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavour Topped Protein Flapjack
- Join the Wholefood Revolution at trekbaruk.com. Replace over-processed foods with nourishing wholefoods and get ready to be happy. Simply Better!
- We'd love you to join us and discover the delightful world of wholefood alternatives:
- Trek Cocoa Oat flapjacks is Trek Original Oat covered with a top layer of chocolate flavour, transforming the humble oatiness into a deep and satisfying taste. The bitter-sweetness of the cocoa perfectly compliments the wholesome flavour of the oats to create something truly special with a taste that stays with you long after the last crumb has disappeared.
- Our range of traditional British flapjacks are now made with gluten-free oats and packed with added protein for long lasting energy and fullness. Enjoy them for breakfast, in between meals or when climbing a mountain!
We're a young company promoting health, happiness and helpfulness. We make nourishing wholefoods that taste good and do good.
- Protein Sourced - 9g
- Great for pre & post exercise, on-the-go, or with a cuppa
- Natural ingredients
- Naturally filling energy
- Gluten free
- Proudly vegan
- Pack size: 50G
- Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oats (25%), Rice Syrup, Soya Protein Crunchies (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt) (15%), Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating (Sugar, Palm Oil*, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin) (13%), Soya Flour, Raw Cane Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavouring, *Sustainably sourced
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame, Peanuts, other Nuts and Milk
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- Unit 1A Drakes Park,
- Long Crendon,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP18 9BA.
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|1903kJ/454kcal
|952kJ/227kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|11.0g
|of which saturates
|10.3g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|43.9g
|21.9g
|of which sugars
|27.9g
|14.0g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|1.9g
|Protein
|18.4g
|9.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Manganese
|1.1mg NRV* 55%
|0.6mg NRV* 28%
|*Nutrient reference value
|-
|-
