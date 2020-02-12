By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Trek Coco Oat Flapjack 50G

Trek Coco Oat Flapjack 50G
£ 0.75
£1.50/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Topped Protein Flapjack
  • Join the Wholefood Revolution at trekbaruk.com. Replace over-processed foods with nourishing wholefoods and get ready to be happy. Simply Better!
  • We'd love you to join us and discover the delightful world of wholefood alternatives:
  • Trekbaruk.com
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Twitter @eattrek
  • Trek Cocoa Oat flapjacks is Trek Original Oat covered with a top layer of chocolate flavour, transforming the humble oatiness into a deep and satisfying taste. The bitter-sweetness of the cocoa perfectly compliments the wholesome flavour of the oats to create something truly special with a taste that stays with you long after the last crumb has disappeared.
  • Our range of traditional British flapjacks are now made with gluten-free oats and packed with added protein for long lasting energy and fullness. Enjoy them for breakfast, in between meals or when climbing a mountain!

We're a young company promoting health, happiness and helpfulness. We make nourishing wholefoods that taste good and do good.

  • Protein Sourced - 9g
  • Great for pre & post exercise, on-the-go, or with a cuppa
  • Natural ingredients
  • Naturally filling energy
  • Gluten free
  • Proudly vegan
  • Pack size: 50G
  • Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Oats (25%), Rice Syrup, Soya Protein Crunchies (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt) (15%), Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating (Sugar, Palm Oil*, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin) (13%), Soya Flour, Raw Cane Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavouring, *Sustainably sourced

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame, Peanuts, other Nuts and Milk

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • Unit 1A Drakes Park,
  • Long Crendon,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP18 9BA.

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • Unit 1A Drakes Park,
  • Long Crendon,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP18 9BA.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy 1903kJ/454kcal952kJ/227kcal
Fat 22.0g11.0g
of which saturates 10.3g5.2g
Carbohydrate 43.9g21.9g
of which sugars 27.9g14.0g
Fibre 3.9g1.9g
Protein 18.4g9.2g
Salt 0.9g0.5g
Manganese 1.1mg NRV* 55%0.6mg NRV* 28%
*Nutrient reference value--

